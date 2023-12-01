Olympic Trials Qualifier and Futures Champ Luke Corey Commits to Florida for 2024-25

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Luke Corey from Crofton, Maryland, has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim and study at the University of Florida beginning next fall. He made his verbal commitment last November, writing:

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Florida. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for getting me here. Go Gators! 🐊”

Corey is a senior at Crofton High School; he swims year-round with Naval Academy Aquatic Club.

He kicked off the 2022-23 short course season with some big performances at Winter Juniors East, placing 6th in the mile, 16th in the 500 free, and 20th in the 400 IM. He earned PBs in all three of those events, plus the 200 fly in Austin. Two months later, at the Maryland LSC Senior Championships, he lowered three of his new PBs and finished the meet with lifetime bests in the 200/500/1000 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM, placing either 1st or 2nd in each event.

This summer, he competed at the U.S. National Championships in Irvine, where he clocked PBs in the 800 free (8:12.98) and 1500 free (15:31.45), qualifying for 2024 Olympic Trials in the latter. He wrapped up the 2023 long course season at Richmond Futures, where he won the 1500 free and placed 3rd in the 400 free (4:00.32) and 400 IM (4:27.28). He also earned a lifetime best in the 200 fly (2:03.92).

Corey will join the Gators’ class of 2028 with #20 Luke Whitlock, “BOTR” Devin Dilger, “BOTR” Michael Mullen, Aidan Norman, Alex Painter, Matthew Cairns, and Paul Dardis

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:08.79

1000 free – 9:04.02

500 free – 4:25.66

200 free – 1:38.73

400 IM – 3:52.84

200 IM – 1:50.68

200 fly – 1:49.21

