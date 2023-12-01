Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas Blasts U.S. Open Meet Record From B-Final of 200 IM (1:56.06)

Comments: 11
by Riley Overend

November 30th, 2023 National, News, Records, U.S. Open

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The human rollercoaster that is Shaine Casas continued its riveting ride on Thursday night at the U.S. Open.

Casas missed the A-final this morning as the 9th seed in prelims (2:01.47), but he bounced back tonight in a huge way with a new U.S. Open meet record of 1:56.06 from the B-final. He lowered the previous standard of 1:56.52 set last year by Chase Kalisz, who placed 1st in the A-final this year with a winning time of 1:57.43.

Casas was within a second of his personal-best 1:55.24 from the 2022 U.S. National Championships last July. This year, he placed 4th at the World Championships with a 1:56.35, missing the podium by just a couple tenths of a second.

Casas split 23.95 on the butterfly leadoff, 29.12 on the backstroke leg, 33.74 on the breaststroke leg, and 29.25 on the freestyle anchor. A 23-year-old former Texas A&M standout who now trains at the University of Texas, he matched his time of 1:56.06 from April’s Pro Swim Series stop in Westmont that made him the fastest American in the event this year.

MEN’S 200 IM– FINALS

  • World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
  • American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56 — Ryan Lochte (2009)
  • U.S. Open Meet Record: 1:56.52 – Chase Kalisz (2022)

Top 8:

  1. Chase Kalisz — 1:57.43
  2. Hubert Kos — 1:57.88
  3. Trenton Julian — 1:58.46
  4. Grant House — 1:59.19
  5. Ron Polonsky — 1:59.32
  6. Daniel Diehl — 1:59.79
  7. Baylor Nelson — 1:59.82
  8. Domink Mark Torok — 2:01.38

Kalisz was 5th at the halfway mark, but posted the fastest breaststroke split in the field by over a second to take the win.

In second was Kalisz’s ASU training teammate Hubert Kos, who led for the first half of the race before being overtaken by Kalisz on the backstretch. His time of 1:57.88 was the fastest he’s been since the 2022 European Championships.

Trenton Julian came in 3rd with a time of 1:58.46.

11
Taa
4 minutes ago

He needs a Psych evaluation

whoisthis
32 minutes ago

"the human rollercoaster that is Shaine Casas" – legendary qoute

Swimfan27
55 minutes ago

23.95 fly split 😂

JimSwim22
56 minutes ago

Shades of Thomas Fahrner

Buttafly
59 minutes ago

This man is a complete anomaly

KSW
59 minutes ago

bro is the most bipolar swimmer of all time

jablo
1 hour ago

And no one is surprised lol

FREEBEE
1 hour ago

"The human rollercoaster that is Shaine" — is probably top 5 lines on SwimSwam ever

