Simone Manuel on Starting her Foundation, Getting Married, and Honeymooning as a Swimmer

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 29-December 2, 2023
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
    • Finals: 6 PM (ET)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

In addition to speaking on how her training is going since coming back to swimming after the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Simone Manuel gave the press a brief rundown of what her life has looked like outside of the pool this fall. The Olympic champion launched the Simone Manuel Foundation, got married in her hometown of Houston, and will… not be going on a honeymoon for a while because #swimmerlife

