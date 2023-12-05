Akron’s Abby Daniel Cracks MAC, Akron Records with 51.31 100 FL on Day 3 of Zippy Invite

2023 ZIPPY INVITE

November 30 – December 3, 2023

Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, OH

SCY (25 yards)

Live Results Available on MeetMobile

TEAMS

Akron

UC Santa Barbara

Cornell

Keiser

Oakland

Penn West University Clarion

Eastern Illinois

RESULTS

Day 3 of the 2023 Zippy Invitational hosted by Akron was the most explosive day yet. After several meet records falling across the first two day of the meet, Akron’s own Abby Daniel upped the ante, roaring to a new Akron program record, as well as a new Mid American Conference (MAC) record in the women’s 100 fly.

Daniel, who won the women’s 200 IM (in a meet record) and the 50 free on the 2nd day of the meet, blasted a new career best of 51.31 en route to winning the women’s 100 fly on Saturday night. It was a big swim for Daniel, besting her previous career mark of 51.65, which she swam at the MAC Championships in February of this year. Her previous mark also stood as the Akron and MAC records in the event. Additionally, although it wasn’t an NCAA ‘A’ cut, Daniel’s 51.31 will unquestionably be fast enough for her to earn an invite to the NCAA Championships in March. Currently, she ranks 7th in the NCAA this season.

Akron’s Rachel Sabotin was also very good in the event on Saturday, swimming a 52.71 for 2nd.

Later in the finals session, UC Santa Barbara’s Austin Sparrow clocked a 1:35.26 to win the men’s 200 free, cracking the meet record in the process. He was out fast, splitting 45.51 on the first 100, then came home in 49.75. After breaking the meet record in the 500 free the day before, Oakland’s Jonas Cantrell came in 2nd, swimming a 1:36.11.

UCSB’s Matt Driscoll also clocked a new meet record in the 100 back, ripping a 46.31 in finals. He posted the fastest split in the field on both 50s of the race, going out in 22.32 and coming home in 23.99.

Oakland got in on the record breaking as well, taking the men’s 200 free relay in 1:18.34 to set a new meet record. Harry Nicholson (20.10), Charlie Brown (19.63), Jack Wike (19.20), and Christian Bart (19.41) teamed up to get the job done.

Christian Bart was excellent in the men’s 100 breast as well, winning the event in 51.90. Bart was a little less than half a second off Matt Fallon’s meet record of 51.45, which was set in 2021. That time should be fast enough for Bart to qualify for NCAAs in march. He currently ranks 9th in the NCAA this season.

Of note, Keiser freshman Noel de Geus clocked a 52.30 for 2nd in the event after swimming a personal best of 52.14 in prelims.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS

Diving Winners

Women’s 1-meter: Bela Noble (Akron) – 288.25

(Akron) – 288.25 Men’s 3-meter: Soodong Kim (Cornell) – 336.15

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 3

MEN

Cornell – 1455 UC Santa Barbara – 1289.5 Oakland – 1160.5 Keiser – 786 PennWest University Clarion – 633

WOMEN