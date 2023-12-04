How To Watch The 2023 European Short Course Championships

2023 European Short Course Swimming Championships

We’re now just hours away from the start of the 2023 European Short Course Championships in the Romanian town of Otopeni, the same hub that played host to the European Junior Championships in the summer of 2022.

The six-day event will feature some of the biggest names in Europe, headlined by hometown favorite David Popovici, and will be available to be streamed live throughout its duration.

Although there’s no definitive live stream link as of yet, European Aquatics has said the competition will be streamed live on the meet website, which you can find here.

Additionally, the meet is also expected to be featured on LEN TV, which you can find here.

Live Stream Links

The competition will have prelim sessions beginning at 9:30 am local time, which will be 2:30 am Eastern Time and 11:30 pm Pacific. Finals will then be at 6:00 pm local, which is 11:00 am ET and 8:00 am PT.

The meet will run from Tuesday, Dec. 5 until Sunday, Dec. 10.

START TIMES Prelims Finals Local Start Time 9:30 AM 6:00 PM Eastern Time 2:30 AM 11:00 AM Pacific Time 11:30 PM (previous day) 8:00 AM

In addition to Popovici, who is the defending champion in the 200 free, the event will feature a star-studded lineup that includes other men’s defending champions Szebasztian Szabo (50 free, 50/100 fly), Nicolo Martinenghi (100 breast), Alberto Razzetti (200 fly) and Andreas Vazaios (200 IM), in addition to a stacked British group that includes Duncan Scott, Tom Dean and Ben Proud.

Frenchman Maxime Grousset is perhaps the male swimmer coming in with the most momentum after a big showing at the French Short Course Championships in October.

There’s also Italian speedster Thomas Ceccon in the mix, the reigning world champion in the 100 IM who is also entered to race the 200 IM.

On the women’s side, Anastasiia Kirpichnikova (400/800/1500 free), Kira Toussaint (50/100/200 back) and Martina Carraro (100 breast) are the lone returning defending champions from 2021, while other key entrants include Tes Schouten, Beryl Gastaldello, Louise Hansson and Freya Anderson.

You can find a full breakdown of the entry lists here.