Michael Andrew Honing In on 50 Free, 100 Breast/Fly for Olympic Season

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
- Finals: 6 PM (ET)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
After his 50 free win in Greensboro (21.8), we spoke with Michael Andrew about his outlook leading into the 2024 Olympic Trials. After not racing the 200 IM this season so far, Andrew confirmed that heading into Trials his primary focus events will be the 50 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly, events in which he sees the best chance to qualify for his 2nd Olympic team.
As much as we all wish he could put together a full 200 IM, I don’t really blame him here. Those events are easily his best shot at making the team, and with semis swimming the 200 IM would probably cook him
Glad he’s focusing on those 3. As much as I’d like him to pursue to 200 IM, his free technique (he can’t breathe – it breaks his stroke) just will not hold up on the IM.
Would love it if he can throw down a 57 in the 100 breast at trials. The US needs someone to be able to do that
The USRPT training makes it easer to do sprints. It makes sense he does the three but I think breaststroke and 40 50 free he has the best shot.