Michael Andrew Honing In on 50 Free, 100 Breast/Fly for Olympic Season

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 29-December 2, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Start Times Prelims: 9 AM (ET) Finals: 6 PM (ET)

After his 50 free win in Greensboro (21.8), we spoke with Michael Andrew about his outlook leading into the 2024 Olympic Trials. After not racing the 200 IM this season so far, Andrew confirmed that heading into Trials his primary focus events will be the 50 free, 100 breast, and 100 fly, events in which he sees the best chance to qualify for his 2nd Olympic team.