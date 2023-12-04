Yale Women Extend Ivy Win Streak In Thriller Over Brown; Bears Top Bulldog In Men’s Meet

Yale vs Brown

December 2, 2023

Providence, R.I.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores Women: Yale 151, Brown 149 Men: Brown 199.5, Yale 100.5



Courtesy: Yale Athletics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – In a thrilling meet, the Yale women’s swimming and diving team defeated Brown 151-149 at the Katherine Moran Coleman Aquatics Center.

The Bulldogs extended their Ivy League dual-meet winning streak to 16 with the victory.

First year Caroline Riggs won three events – the 1000 freestyle (10:05.97), the 500 freestyle (4:56.23) and the 400 individual medley (4:20.84).

Vivian Weng and Jessey Li were both double winners. Weng captured the 100 (50.73) and 200 (1:50.80) freestyles, while Li was victorious in both the 100 (1:01.14) and 200 (2:15.35) breaststrokes.

The Bulldogs had the top two finishers in the 1000 freestyle as Lilly Derivaux (10:17.79) placed behind Riggs. Yale also went 1-2 in the 200 breaststroke as Ava Franks (2:16.79) finished behind Li and the 400 IM as Junseo Kim (4:24.36) came in behind Riggs.

Li also finished second in the 50 freestyle (23.46).

Yale takes a break from Ivy competition to face Southern Connecticut on Thursday.

MEN’S RECAP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It was a strong day for first year Deniel Nankov in Saturday’s meet vs. Brown. Nankov won two events and also posted a second-place finish. The Bears, though, came away with a win, defeating the Bulldogs 199.5-100.5.

Nankov captured the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:39.73 and also won the 100 free in 44.61. In addition, he placed second in the 50 free in 20.28.

Fellow first year Christian Lee also had a strong meet, winning both the 100 (49.95) and 200 (1:49.53) backstrokes.

Charlie Egeland , also a first year, finished second in both the 100 breaststroke (54.69) and the 200 breaststroke (2:00.18). Sophomore Alexander Hazlett placed second in the 200 butterfly (1:49.04).

Next up for the Bulldogs is a meet vs. Southern Connecticut on Thursday.

Courtesy: Brown Athletics

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown women’s swimming and diving lost by two points to Yale, 151-149, in a close dual meet on Saturday (Dec. 2).

Brown started the day with the team of Jenna Reznicek , Gillian Tu , Hannah Ahn and Morgan Lukinac taking second in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:41.72.

Dana Li was the top finisher for Brown in the 1000 freestyle with a third-place finish, clocking in with a time of 10:17.79. Li also took second in the 500 freestyle with a time of 4:58.44.

Kelly Dolce picked up a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.98. Dolce also finished second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.36. Anna Podurgiel was third in the event with a time of 51.99.

In the 100 backstroke, Reznicek earned the win with a time of 55.10. Lily Welsh finished third in the event with a time of 57.31. Reznicek also won the 200 backstroke in a time of 2:01.58. Brooke Manning was second in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:02.62.

Tu finished second in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.62.

Brown went 1-2 in the 200 butterfly with Zehra Bilgin earning the win in a time of 1:59.92 and Lizzy Washburn finishing second in a time of 2:04.13. Bilgin also earned the win in the 100 fly with a time of 54.37 and Reznicek was third in the event with a time of 55.48.

Lukinac’s time of 23.28 gave her the win in the 50 freestyle and Sam Scott was third with a time of 23.48.

Catherine Yu was Brown’s best finisher in the 200 breaststroke with a third-place time of 2:21.16.

Sumner Chmielewski took third in the 400 IM with a time of 4:25.30.

Elena Yeh won the 1-meter springboard with a score of 287.25 and was the best finisher for the Bears in the 3-meter springboard with a score of 260.93.

To close out the night, Brown’s team of Lily Klinginsmith , Lily Robinson , Gilgin and Podurgiel won the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:25.36.

MEN’S RECAP

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men’s swimming and diving picked up the dual meet win over Yale on Saturday (Dec. 2), winning 199.50-100.50.

“That was a tremendous win for our program today. We jumped on a very good Yale team early winning the opening relay and did not let up,” said Kevin Norman , Ollie ’50 & Kay Patrell Men’s Swimming & Diving Coaching Chair. “We got huge contributions from so many people and I could not be more proud of how tough we were today. Winning always feels great, but that was a special one.”

The Bears started the day with a win in the 200 Medley relay from the team of Harrison Powe , Jack Kelly , Nathan DePiero and Jonathan Gim (1:28.42).

Brown swept the top-three spots in the 1000 freestyle with Aidan Wilson coming in first (9:16.83), followed by Max Hardart (9:24.95) and Andrew Berzolla (9:25.37). Wilson also won the 500 freestyle in a time of 4:31.22, followed by Berzolla with a time of 4:32.89.

Donavan Jeng finished second in the 200 freestyle (1:40.12) as the top finisher for Brown. Marcus Lee came in third with a time of 1:40.25.

In the 100 backstroke, Zach Le-Nguyen was second with a time of 50.15.

Kelly picked up an individual win in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 53.66. Powe was third for the Bears in the event (55.63). Kelly also won the 200 breaststroke in a time of 1:58.24 with teammate Jake Regenwetter finishing third (2:01.28).

KJ Losee earned a win in the 200 butterfly, clocking in with a time of 1:48.94. Chris Ma was third for Brown with a time of 1:50.45. In the 100 butterfly, Brown swept the top three spots, with Ma winning the event (48.64). DePiero was second in the event (49.51) followed by Peterson (49.70).

Gim earned the win in the 50 freestyle, touching the wall in 20.18. Tucker Peterson’s time of 20.71 was good for third.

Brown finished second and third in the 100 freestyle with Lee taking second (44.93) and Gim taking third (45.00).

Jake Lowery earned a second-place finish in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:50.08.

Regenwetter earned the win in the 200 IM with a time of 1:49.97 and Powe was second with a time of 1:51.35.

On the boards, Rowland Lawver earned a win in the 1-meter springboard with a score of 363.90 and Nicholas Shen was third with 320.78 points.

Matteo Vasiliadis won the 3-meter springboard for Brown (347.33) and Lawver came in second (342.23).

The team of Lee, Gim, Jeng and DePiero combined for the win in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 2:59.65.