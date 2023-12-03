Regan Smith Shares the Set She Crushed 2 Days Before Breaking the 200y Fly American Record

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
Regan Smith started this LCM season with some “off” events, competing in the 200 IM and 400 IM in Greensboro before jumping into her usual 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly. Looking back a little earlier in the season, Smith recalled the set of 10×50@50 that she swam 2 days before becoming the first woman to ever swim a 1:48 in the 200y fly.
Is it bad that I wanna see Alex Walsh make the move to ASU after she graduates? Feel like she would thrive in that group.
Am I missing the set she shared?
10 x 50 all out @ :50 holding 24s