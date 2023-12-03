Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Shares the Set She Crushed 2 Days Before Breaking the 200y Fly American Record

Comments: 3

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 29-December 2, 2023
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
    • Finals: 6 PM (ET)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results
  • Live Stream Info

Regan Smith started this LCM season with some “off” events, competing in the 200 IM and 400 IM in Greensboro before jumping into her usual 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly. Looking back a little earlier in the season, Smith recalled the set of 10×50@50 that she swam 2 days before becoming the first woman to ever swim a 1:48 in the 200y fly.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

3 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
VFL
10 seconds ago

Is it bad that I wanna see Alex Walsh make the move to ASU after she graduates? Feel like she would thrive in that group.

0
0
Reply
SCoach
15 minutes ago

Am I missing the set she shared?

0
-1
Reply
VFL
Reply to  SCoach
1 minute ago

10 x 50 all out @ :50 holding 24s

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!