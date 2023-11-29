Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2023 U.S. Open

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 29-December 2, 2023
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • 9 AM (ET) Prelims & 6 PM (ET) Finals
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

The 2023 U.S. Open kicks off this evening at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. The four-day competition will feature a distance session on Wednesday evening, followed by three days of prelims & finals.

USA Swimming has announced that Peacock will air finals live on Thursday and Friday beginning at 6pm (ET). There will be delayed coverage of the meet on Sports on CNBC and NBC December 3rd and 9th, respectively.

In addition to the TV schedule, all sessions of the U.S. Open will be available for live-stream on the USA Swimming Network.

TV SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Network Live or Delay
Nov. 30 6 p.m. Peacock Live
Dec. 1 6 p.m. Peacock Live
Dec. 3 12 p.m. Sports on CNBC Delay
Dec. 9 5 p.m. NBC Delay

EVENT SCHEDULE

Women’s Events Day 1 – Wednesday, November 29 Men’s Events
1 800 Freestyle 2
Day 2 – Thursday, November 30
3 400 Freestyle 4
5 200 IM 6
7 50 Freestyle 8
Day 3 – Friday, December 1
9 400 IM 10
11 100 Butterfly 12
13 200 Freestyle 14
15 100 Breaststroke 16
17 100 Backstroke 18
Day 4 – Saturday, December 2
19 1500 Freestyle* 20
21 200 Backstroke 22
23 100 Freestyle 24
25 200 Breaststroke 26
27 200 Butterfly 28

