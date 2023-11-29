How To Watch The 2023 U.S. Open

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 29-December 2, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

9 AM (ET) Prelims & 6 PM (ET) Finals

Psych Sheets

Live Results

The 2023 U.S. Open kicks off this evening at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. The four-day competition will feature a distance session on Wednesday evening, followed by three days of prelims & finals.

USA Swimming has announced that Peacock will air finals live on Thursday and Friday beginning at 6pm (ET). There will be delayed coverage of the meet on Sports on CNBC and NBC December 3rd and 9th, respectively.

In addition to the TV schedule, all sessions of the U.S. Open will be available for live-stream on the USA Swimming Network.

TV SCHEDULE

Date Time (ET) Network Live or Delay Nov. 30 6 p.m. Peacock Live Dec. 1 6 p.m. Peacock Live Dec. 3 12 p.m. Sports on CNBC Delay Dec. 9 5 p.m. NBC Delay

EVENT SCHEDULE