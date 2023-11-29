How To Watch The 2023 U.S. Open

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- 9 AM (ET) Prelims & 6 PM (ET) Finals
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
The 2023 U.S. Open kicks off this evening at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. The four-day competition will feature a distance session on Wednesday evening, followed by three days of prelims & finals.
USA Swimming has announced that Peacock will air finals live on Thursday and Friday beginning at 6pm (ET). There will be delayed coverage of the meet on Sports on CNBC and NBC December 3rd and 9th, respectively.
In addition to the TV schedule, all sessions of the U.S. Open will be available for live-stream on the USA Swimming Network.
TV SCHEDULE
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Live or Delay
|Nov. 30
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Live
|Dec. 1
|6 p.m.
|Peacock
|Live
|Dec. 3
|12 p.m.
|Sports on CNBC
|Delay
|Dec. 9
|5 p.m.
|NBC
|Delay
EVENT SCHEDULE
|Women’s Events
|Day 1 – Wednesday, November 29
|Men’s Events
|1
|800 Freestyle
|2
|Day 2 – Thursday, November 30
|3
|400 Freestyle
|4
|5
|200 IM
|6
|7
|50 Freestyle
|8
|Day 3 – Friday, December 1
|9
|400 IM
|10
|11
|100 Butterfly
|12
|13
|200 Freestyle
|14
|15
|100 Breaststroke
|16
|17
|100 Backstroke
|18
|Day 4 – Saturday, December 2
|19
|1500 Freestyle*
|20
|21
|200 Backstroke
|22
|23
|100 Freestyle
|24
|25
|200 Breaststroke
|26
|27
|200 Butterfly
|28