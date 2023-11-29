SMU Adds Two Transfers For 2024-25 Season

The SMU Mustangs have announced a pair of transfer additions to their roster for the 2024-25 season, with CJ Kovac joining the team for her graduate season after a four-year career at Mizzou and Izzy Krantzcke coming over as a sophomore after one year at Arizona State.

Kovac last competed for the Tigers in 2021-22, while Krantzcke represented the Sun Devils last season and has been racing for the Houston Bridge Bats club team this season.

Courtesy: SMU Athletics

CJ Kovac – Graduate Student | Fort Collins, Colo. | University of Missouri

Kovac comes to the Hilltop following her time with the University of Missouri during her undergraduate years. Here, Kovac was an SEC Academic All-American and team captain. She was also the team captain and state champion while at Fossil Ridge High School.

“CJ comes from the SEC and knows how to race at the highest level,” Quevedo said. “She will; add more depth to our middle distance group as we continue to build into the championship season. Welcome to SMU, CJ!”

Top Times:

200 back – 1:57.99

200 IM – 2:00.03

200 free – 1:49.59

100 free – 51.48

100 fly – 55.13

Izzy Krantzcke – Incoming Sophomore | The Woodlands, Texas | Arizona State University

Krantzcke comes to the Mustangs after one year at Arizona State University. Prior to collegiate swimming, she swam at the Woodlands Christian Academy and lettered all four years. Here, she was a four-time first-team all-state selection, a five-time TAPPS state record holder and an eight-time TAPPS state champion. She also swam for the Houston Bridge Bats under coach Dirk Marshall.

“Izzy is a wonderful addition to our roster,” Quevedo said. “She is not afraid of hard work and will give everything for the team. She will add more depth to our breaststroke and IM groups. Welcome to Dallas, Izzy!”

Top Times:

100 breast – 1:00.95

200 breast – 2:13.33

200 back – 2:00.09

100 back – 55.88

200 IM – 2:00.12

The Mustangs 2023-24 season is already underway, with SMU hosting UNT, Tulane and Rice the weekend of Friday, Jan. 19 to kick off the spring portion of their schedule.