Summer McIntosh Describes Her First Training Trip to the OTC

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
- Finals: 6 PM (ET)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
To kick off her 2nd Olympic runup, Summer McIntosh went with the Sarasota Sharks to a 3-week training camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. This was McIntosh’s first time training at altitude.
The otc is only free if you are on the US national team. Everyone else has to pay, foreign athletes included, and it usually ends up being about $100 per day. However for higher end athletes their federations usually end up paying for them. We allow them to use to facility because we expect the same hospitality for our athletes when we travel to other countries.
I am very surprised Summer was permitted to train at the OTC for such a long stint; Do non-American citizens pay to access that facility? My understanding is it’s essentially free for carded USA athletes? If the mission statement of the OTC is to improve odds of Americans winning medals at the Olympics, this sure seems to accomplish the opposite.
I think athletes all over the world in many sports travel to the OTC for occasional training, which certainly aligns with the mission of the Olympics itself!
“If the mission statement of the OTC is to improve odds of Americans winning medals at the Olympics, this sure seems to accomplish the opposite.”
No, they almost succeeded when Summer tried to climb the Pikes Peak staircase, but she survived the ambush!
that’s gotta come with a change of sporting citizenship tyvm