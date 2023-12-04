Summer McIntosh Describes Her First Training Trip to the OTC

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

To kick off her 2nd Olympic runup, Summer McIntosh went with the Sarasota Sharks to a 3-week training camp at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. This was McIntosh’s first time training at altitude.

Xwing
19 minutes ago

The otc is only free if you are on the US national team. Everyone else has to pay, foreign athletes included, and it usually ends up being about $100 per day. However for higher end athletes their federations usually end up paying for them. We allow them to use to facility because we expect the same hospitality for our athletes when we travel to other countries.

OldManSwims
32 minutes ago

I am very surprised Summer was permitted to train at the OTC for such a long stint; Do non-American citizens pay to access that facility? My understanding is it’s essentially free for carded USA athletes? If the mission statement of the OTC is to improve odds of Americans winning medals at the Olympics, this sure seems to accomplish the opposite.

ScovaNotiaSwimmer
Reply to  OldManSwims
6 minutes ago

I think athletes all over the world in many sports travel to the OTC for occasional training, which certainly aligns with the mission of the Olympics itself!

jpm49
Reply to  OldManSwims
39 seconds ago

“If the mission statement of the OTC is to improve odds of Americans winning medals at the Olympics, this sure seems to accomplish the opposite.”
No, they almost succeeded when Summer tried to climb the Pikes Peak staircase, but she survived the ambush!

Steve Nolan
1 hour ago

that’s gotta come with a change of sporting citizenship tyvm

