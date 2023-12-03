Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Simone Manuel on Progress Since Comeback: “I’ve really come a very long way”

Comments: 3

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 29-December 2, 2023
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
    • Finals: 6 PM (ET)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results
  • Live Stream Info

Olympic champion Simone Manuel had a stellar showing in Greensboro, her first major LCM meet since the 2021 Olympics, where she made 3 A-finals in the 50,100, and 200 free. Manuel says her return to training and racing has been a hard balance of getting back to where she wants to be in the pool and also giving herself grace and time outside of it.

3
HOO love
12 minutes ago

she is smiling! :))

Last edited 12 minutes ago by HOO love
Johnson Swim school
Reply to  HOO love
52 seconds ago

Johnson Swim school
Reply to  Johnson Swim school
5 seconds ago

