Simone Manuel on Progress Since Comeback: “I’ve really come a very long way”

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
- Finals: 6 PM (ET)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream Info
Olympic champion Simone Manuel had a stellar showing in Greensboro, her first major LCM meet since the 2021 Olympics, where she made 3 A-finals in the 50,100, and 200 free. Manuel says her return to training and racing has been a hard balance of getting back to where she wants to be in the pool and also giving herself grace and time outside of it.
