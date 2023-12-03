Simone Manuel on Progress Since Comeback: “I’ve really come a very long way”

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 29-December 2, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Start Times Prelims: 9 AM (ET) Finals: 6 PM (ET)

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Live Stream Info

Olympic champion Simone Manuel had a stellar showing in Greensboro, her first major LCM meet since the 2021 Olympics, where she made 3 A-finals in the 50,100, and 200 free. Manuel says her return to training and racing has been a hard balance of getting back to where she wants to be in the pool and also giving herself grace and time outside of it.