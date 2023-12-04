Keiser’s Noel De Geus Blasts 1:00.93 LCM 100 Breast At Zippy Invite

2023 ZIPPY INVITE

November 30 – December 3, 2023

Ocasek Natatorium, Akron, OH

SCY (25 yards)

MeetMobile: 2023 Zippy Invitational

Day 1 AM LCM Time Trials

The 2023 Zippy Invite opened with a session of long course time trials. Keiser University’s Noel De Geus highlighted the session with a best time in the 100 breaststroke, clocking a. time of 1:00.93.

The German sophomore dropped almost a second from his previous best, set last summer at the 2023 German National Swimming Championships. He now slots in as the 11th fastest German swimmer in history, overtaking Nils Wich-Glasen. De Geus still has a ways to go to reach the Olympic qualifying time of 59.49, but he’s carrying good momentum going into 2024.

De Geus split 28.51/32.42 to lead the entire race. He improved both his opening and closing speed compared to his previous best, where he split 29.17/32.74 for a final time of 1:01.91.

De Geus is the defending NAIA champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, 50 free, and was the 2023 runner-up in the 200 breast. His best times in those events all come from those NAIA Championships. At the Zippy Invite, he clocked 52.14 in prelims of the 100 breast, improving his best time and the NAIA record by 0.48 seconds. He also clocked a best time in the 100 fly (48.46) before scratching finals.

Keiser University has won the last five men’s NAIA team titles, starting in 2018. De Geus was named the NAIA swimmer of the year for his performances last season as he led the Seahawk in amassing 719 points, 150 points over runner-up St. Thomas.

There was one U.S. Olympic Trials cut achieved, also in a breaststroke event. UCSB’s Kyle Brill hit a best time in the 200 breast (2:15.64), qualifying for his third event. He already had Trials cuts in the 200 IM and 400 IM.