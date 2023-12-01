Summer McIntosh: “I learned so much from world championships”

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 29-December 2, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Start Times Prelims: 9 AM (ET) Finals: 6 PM (ET)

After her win in the 400 free in a championship record time (3:59.42), we spoke to world champion and world record holder Summer McIntosh at the US Open in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 17-year-old reflected on the ups and downs she experienced this summer at the world championships and how it has impacted her outlook on the current Olympic season.