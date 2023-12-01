Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer McIntosh: “I learned so much from world championships”

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 29-December 2, 2023
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
    • Finals: 6 PM (ET)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results
  • Live Stream Info

After her win in the 400 free in a championship record time (3:59.42), we spoke to world champion and world record holder Summer McIntosh at the US Open in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 17-year-old reflected on the ups and downs she experienced this summer at the world championships and how it has impacted her outlook on the current Olympic season.

2
Pieter H
2 minutes ago

She already learned from Fukuoka first day. She quickly moved on and blasted PBs in 200 free and 200 fly.

At 17 yo, she already won FOUR world championship individual golds.

There are extremely few elite swimmers who won four individual worlds golds in their *lifetime*

Even the venerable Pieter Van den Hoogenband *never* won Worlds gold.

She’ll cement her status as one of the greatest female swimmers when she win Olympics golds.

Nick the biased Aussie
26 minutes ago

Just swim your own race, go for it and don’t look back. Show no fear.

