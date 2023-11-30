2023 U.S. Open Championships – Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Good morning, folks. The first preliminary session of the 2023 U.S. Open Swimming Championships is about to be underway. Today’s morning session will see the women’s and men’s 400 free, 200 IM, and 50 free.

Last night, we saw the timed finals of the 800 free, where Katie Ledecky won decisively in a time of 8:15.91. Ledecky will be looking to earn top billing tonight in the 400 free but enters as the 2nd seed as the top spot is held by the 17-year-old Canadian, Summer McIntosh. McIntosh, the Junior World Record holder, is entered with a 3:56.08, two full seconds ahead of Ledecky’s 3:58.73. The two raced each other at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, with the American coming out on top 3:58.73 (good for silver) to 3:59.94 (which placed 4th).

In the men’s 400 free, the US men will be looking to crack the top-10 world rankings as the top seed, David Johnston sits 14th in the list with his 3:45.75. Johnston, who placed 17th in Fukuoka, touched 2nd in the 800 last night, finishing in a time of 7:53.87, three seconds behind OSU’s Charlie Clark. For his part, Clark enters as the 3rd seed in the 400 (3:49.54). Sandwiched between the pair is Kieran Smith. Smith enters with a seed time of 3:45.77, which he swam to finish 9th at the 2023 World Champs.

The women’s 200 IM will be the event of the morning as not only are both Americans from Worlds entered but the pair and training partners, Kate Douglass and Alex Walsh, won the gold and silver medals in Fukuoka. The two, however, will not be able to rest on their laurels as the pair will have to contend with a loaded field that includes compatriots Regan Smith, Torri Huske, Beata Nelson, and Phoebe Bacon. Internationally, the event brings in even more talent in the form of Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko, the Canadian pair of Mary-Sophie Harvey and Ella Jansen, and South African and UVA swimmer Aimee Canny.

The men’s 200 IM sees the American pair from Fukuoka also return as the top seeds. Shaine Casas holds down the top seed with a time of 1:56.06, while Carson Foster sits just behind in a 1:56.19. Looking to break up the pair will be a large group of established talent and up-and-comers as Chase Kalisz, Trenton Julian, and Grant House will look to fight for a spot in the A -final against the younger talents of Ilya Kharun, Baylor Nelson, Hubert Kos and Daniel Diehl.

The session ends with the splash and dash, the 50 free. One length of the pool will decide who moves on to tonight’s final with Abbey Weitzeil (24.00) holding down the top spot. The 50 will be very tight as the top 12 seeds are all entered with times under 24.90. The 50 see a strong mix of collegiate and professional swimmers as Gretchen Walsh (Virginia), Gabi Albiero (Louisville), and Grace Cooper (Texas) will look to contest with Siobhan Haughey, Melanie Henique, and Olivia Smoliga. The pair of Douglass and Huske are pulling double duty, who enter as the 4th and 5th seed, respectively.

The last race of the morning may be the most anticipated as it heralds the return of Caeleb Dressel. Dressel entered with a time of 22.57 and finds himself in heat 9 lane 6, well outside of the circle-seeded heats. Sitting in pole position is Ryan Held, who is entered with a time of 21.50. Joining Held near the top of the rankings are Michael Andrew, Matt King, and Josh Liendo, who all sit within .30 of a second of Held.

Scratches for this morning can be viewed here, and heat sheets for this morning's session can be viewed here

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Prelims

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus (2023)

(2023) American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

(2016) U.S. Open Meet Record: 3:59.71 – Katie Ledecky (2022)

(2022) 2022 Time to Advance to A-Final: 4:12.78

Top 8 Qualifiers

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Prelims

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biederman (2009)

(2009) American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

(2008) U.S. Open Meet Record: 3:45.63 – Zane Grothe (2016)

(2016) 2022 Time to Advance to A-Final: 3:55.20

Top 8 Qualifiers

WOMEN’S 200 IM – Prelims

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

(2015) American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)

(2009) U.S. Open Meet Record: 2:08.20 – Melanie Margalis (2019)

(2019) 2022 Time to Advance to A-Final: 2:17.19

Top 8 Qualifiers

MEN’S 200 IM– Prelims

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

(2011) American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

(2011) U.S. Open Meet Record: 1:56.52 – Chase Kalisz (2022)

(2022) 2022 Time to Advance to A-Final: 2:03.09

Top 8 Qualifiers

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – Prelims

World Record: 23.61– Sarah Sjostrom (2023)

(2023) American Record: 23.97– Simone Manuel (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Meet Record: 24.43 – Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) 2022 Time to Advance to A-Final: 25.86

Top 8 Qualifiers

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – Prelims

World Record: 20.91– Cesar Cielo Filho (2009)

(2009) American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Meet Record: 21.59 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)

(2019) 2022 Time to Advance to A-Final: 22.53

Top 8 Qualifiers