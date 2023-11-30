Caeleb Dressel Swims Fastest 50 Free In 19 Months To Kick Off U.S. Open

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 29-December 2, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Start Times Prelims: 9 AM (ET) Finals: 6 PM (ET)

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Live Stream Info

Caeleb Dressel recorded his fastest 50 free swim since his extended break from the sport on Thursday morning at the U.S. Open, clocking 22.35 in what was his first long course outing since the U.S. Nationals early in the summer.

The reigning Olympic champion and two-time world champion in the event, Dressel’s swim is a far cry from his lifetime best of 21.04, but is an encouraging sign that he’s making progress as he continues to come back after sitting out of competition for nearly a full year.

The swim is officially Dressel’s fastest since April 30, 2022, 19 months to the day, which was when he clocked 21.29 at the U.S. International Team Trials. That comes with a bit of a caveat, however, as he flipped in 22.33 leading off the U.S. men’s 400 free relay at the World Championships before he ultimately withdrew from the meet prior to the individual 50 free.

Before today, Dressel had logged three 50 free swims since his return to competition at the Atlanta Classic in May, with the fastest coming at that meet in a time of 22.57.

At U.S. Nationals, he scratched out of the ‘C’ final after tying for 22nd in the prelims in 22.72.

Dressel’s 50 Free Swims Since Comeback

2023 Atlanta Classic (Prelims) – 22.92

2023 Atlanta Classic (Final) – 22.57

2023 U.S. Nationals (Prelims) – 22.72

2023 U.S. Open (Prelims) – 22.35

The 27-year-old finished 13th in this morning’s prelims, with NC State redshirt freshman Quintin McCarty leading the field as the only swimmer sub-22 in a lifetime best of 21.94.

You can watch Dressel’s swim below, courtesy of USA Swimming on YouTube, out of Lane 6:

Dressel is also scheduled to race the 100 free and 100 fly later in the meet.