2023 Minnesota Invitational – Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 MINNESOTA INVITATIONAL
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 10 AM (CT)
- Finals: 6 PM (CT)
- Live Results
- Livestream
Teams
- Arizona
- Ball State
- Cal
- Harvard
- Minnesota
- Pitt
The first full day of the 2023 Minnesota Invite is here. It’s a relatively small invite this year, featuring just six teams. That being said, it’s a very nice mix of teams in attendance, including Arizona and Cal from the Pac-12, Pitt from the ACC, Harvard from the Ivy League, Ball State from the MAC, and, of course, Minnesota from the Big Ten.
This morning’s prelims session should last around an hour and a half. We’ll see heats of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free this morning.
You can watch tonight’s action on YouTube:
WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 4:47.20
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 4:21.99
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:59.56
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:46.16
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (LSU)/Gretchen Walsh (Virginia)
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 22.67
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: 17.81, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018
- 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82
- 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 19.79
TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: