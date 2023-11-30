2023 Minnesota Invitational – Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2023 MINNESOTA INVITATIONAL

November 29-December 2, 2023

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Start Times Prelims: 10 AM (CT) Finals: 6 PM (CT)

Teams

Arizona

Ball State

Cal

Harvard

Minnesota

Pitt

The first full day of the 2023 Minnesota Invite is here. It’s a relatively small invite this year, featuring just six teams. That being said, it’s a very nice mix of teams in attendance, including Arizona and Cal from the Pac-12, Pitt from the ACC, Harvard from the Ivy League, Ball State from the MAC, and, of course, Minnesota from the Big Ten.

This morning’s prelims session should last around an hour and a half. We’ll see heats of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free this morning.

You can watch tonight’s action on YouTube:

WOMEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 4:47.20

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 500 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32, Kieran Smith (Florida) – 2020

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 4:21.99

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:48.37, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:59.56

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:46.16

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (LSU)/Gretchen Walsh (Virginia)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 22.67

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 17.81, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 19.79

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: