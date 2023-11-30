Summer McIntosh Opts for 400 Free Over 200 IM on Day 2 of U.S. Open

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Summer McIntosh, the top seed and world junior record holder in the women’s 200 IM, has scratched the event on the second day of the U.S. Open. This means we won’t get the anticipated showdown between McIntosh, reigning world champion Kate Douglass, and silver medalist Alex Walsh. McIntosh is still entered in the 400 free, where she and Katie Ledecky lead the field with the only sub-4:00 entry times.

Ahmed Hafnaoui is the other top seed to scratch an event, this time in the men’s 400 freestyle. Hafnaoui already pulled out of the 800 free on day one, an event where he is the reigning world champion, and is now out of his second event. There’s still the 1500 free on the last day, though it seems more and more likely that he’ll be out for the entire meet.

Other scratches in the top eight include Lucas Henveaux (4th), Jake Magahey (7th), and Ross Dant (8th).

We already reported on Leon Marchand’s absence from this meet, who is getting back into training after an illness that also limited his competition at last weekend’s NC State Invitational. That moves up Shaine Casas to the top seed of prelims. Arsenio Bustos is the next swimmer out, who was seeded 10th.

The 50 free is the event with the least amount of scratches, with only two in the top 20 between the women’s and men’s event. Jordan Crooks is the highest seeded swimmer to scratch, who was 3rd with a 21.73. Bjorn Seeliger (16th) is also out, though he’s competing at the Minnesota Invite for Cal. On the women’s side, Catie Deloof (7th) is the highest seeded scratch.

Day 2 Scratches (Top 20)

Women’s 400 Free

Men’s 400 Free

Women’s 200 IM

Men’s 200 IM

Women’s 50 Free

Men’s 50 Free