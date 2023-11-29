World Champion Ahmed Hafnaoui Scratches Men’s 800 Free On Day 1 of U.S. Open

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After we lost one of the biggest stars on the U.S. Open entry list a few days ago, the event may have just lost another.

Ahmed Hafnaoui, the top seed and reigning world champion in the men’s 800 freestyle, has scratched out of the event on the opening day of the U.S. Open in Greensboro, meaning we won’t get to see the highly-anticipated head-to-head clash with Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke on Wednesday night.

Although Hafnaoui’s scratch doesn’t mean he’s out for the entire meet, it’s certainly much more likely now that he’s pulled out of one of his best events.

This comes after Leon Marchand, a three-time world champion this past summer, was confirmed to be skipping the meet as he continues to bounce back from an illness that plagued him at last weekend’s NC State Invitational.

Hafnaoui, currently in his freshman year at Indiana University, was confirmed to have left the team earlier this month and was training with The Swim Team (TST) in Lake Forest, California under coaches Mark Schubert and Tim Teeter.

Both Hafnaoui and Indiana declined to comment on his status.

Some of Hafnaoui’s TST training mates have also scratched out of Wednesday’s session, including Marwan el Kamash and Isaac Fleig, while others such as Will Gallant and David Johnston remain on the heat sheets.

Hafnaoui won the 2023 World Championship title in the 800 free this past summer in Fukuoka, swimming a time of 7:37.00 to rank #3 all-time in the event. The Tunisian native also won gold in the 1500 free, beating Finke by just five one-hundredths of a second in an epic battle, and is the reigning Olympic champion (and Worlds silver medalist) in the 400 free.

Other noteworthy scratches on the men’s side include James Plage, who, like Hafnaoui and el Kamash, was seeded inside the top eight, while Alec Enyeart and Levi Sandidge have both pulled out after being penciled in for the second-fastest heat as the 10th and 13th seeds, respectively.

On the women’s side, seventh seed Paige McKenna and eighth seed Chase Travis have both dropped the event, as has ninth-ranked Emma Hastings. This has moved Ella Cosgrove and Aly Breslin up into the top-seeded heat alongside Katie Ledecky after they initially were coming in ranked 10th and 11th, respectively.

The other key name scratching out is Emma Weyant, the 15th seed who has entries in five other events at the meet.

FULL DAY 1 SCRATCHES

Women’s 800 Free

7. Paige McKenna

8. Chase Travis

9. Emma Hastings

12. Aurora Roghair

13. Kate McCarville

15. Emma Weyant

17. Katrina Bellio

21. Marlene Kahler

27. Addison Sauickie

30. Lainey Mullins

32. Caroline Benda

34. Ashley Wall

37. Madilyn McGlothen

39. Abby O’Sullivan

Men’s 800 Free

You can watch tonight’s timed final sessions on YouTube below: