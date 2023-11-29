Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For The 2023 U.S. Open

by Sidney Zacharias 0

November 29th, 2023 National, News

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 29-December 2, 2023
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • 9 AM (ET) Prelims & 6 PM (ET) Finals
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

The 2023 U.S. Open will begin tonight at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. Tonight’s session is timed finals with the 800 freestyle, while the next three days will follow a prelim-final format.

Finals, including tonight, begin at 6pm (ET), with prelims starting each morning at 9am (ET).

Here is a list of all the links you need to keep up with the action in Greensboro this week:

EVENT SCHEDULE

WOMEN’S EVENTS DAY 1 – WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 MEN’S EVENTS
1 800 Freestyle 2
Day 2 – Thursday, November 30
3 400 Freestyle 4
5 200 IM 6
7 50 Freestyle 8
Day 3 – Friday, December 1
9 400 IM 10
11 100 Butterfly 12
13 200 Freestyle 14
15 100 Breaststroke 16
17 100 Backstroke 18
Day 4 – Saturday, December 2
19 1500 Freestyle* 20
21 200 Backstroke 22
23 100 Freestyle 24
25 200 Breaststroke 26
27 200 Butterfly 28

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!