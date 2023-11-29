All The Links You Need For The 2023 U.S. Open

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

November 29-December 2, 2023

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

9 AM (ET) Prelims & 6 PM (ET) Finals

The 2023 U.S. Open will begin tonight at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. Tonight’s session is timed finals with the 800 freestyle, while the next three days will follow a prelim-final format.

Finals, including tonight, begin at 6pm (ET), with prelims starting each morning at 9am (ET).

Here is a list of all the links you need to keep up with the action in Greensboro this week:

