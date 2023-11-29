All The Links You Need For The 2023 U.S. Open

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- 9 AM (ET) Prelims & 6 PM (ET) Finals
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
The 2023 U.S. Open will begin tonight at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina. Tonight’s session is timed finals with the 800 freestyle, while the next three days will follow a prelim-final format.
Finals, including tonight, begin at 6pm (ET), with prelims starting each morning at 9am (ET).
Here is a list of all the links you need to keep up with the action in Greensboro this week:
- SwimSwam Event Page
- USA Swimming Event Page
- Meet Information
- Pre-Scratch Timelines
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream Information
- Live Results
EVENT SCHEDULE
|WOMEN’S EVENTS
|DAY 1 – WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29
|MEN’S EVENTS
|1
|800 Freestyle
|2
|Day 2 – Thursday, November 30
|3
|400 Freestyle
|4
|5
|200 IM
|6
|7
|50 Freestyle
|8
|Day 3 – Friday, December 1
|9
|400 IM
|10
|11
|100 Butterfly
|12
|13
|200 Freestyle
|14
|15
|100 Breaststroke
|16
|17
|100 Backstroke
|18
|Day 4 – Saturday, December 2
|19
|1500 Freestyle*
|20
|21
|200 Backstroke
|22
|23
|100 Freestyle
|24
|25
|200 Breaststroke
|26
|27
|200 Butterfly
|28