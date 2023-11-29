The Female Swimmers With The Fastest Four-Stroke 400 IM Add-Ups

As a follow-up to our breakdown last December on the female swimmers with the fastest 800 IM add-ups (adding up swimmers’ fastest stroke 200 times), we’re now going to dive into the 400 IM add-up, looking at the top performers across the 100 fly, back, breast and free on the women’s side (with the men’s to come in a future article).

It was no surprise to see Katinka Hosszu tower over the field in the 800 IM add-up due to her dominance in the 400 IM on the international stage for the better part of a decade, and although she’s a lock to be a contender in the 400 IM add-up, this one was a bit more up in the air coming in.

Hosszu was a force in the 200 IM during her career, and was the Olympic gold medalist in the 100 back in Rio, but she also rarely raced any of the other stroke 100s individually at major international events (sometimes the 100 fly, but she wasn’t decisively better than other high-level IMers on fly), opening the door for others to challenge her for the top spot.

As it turns out, Hosszu ends up right near the top of the list, but falls just shy of number one.

That distinction goes to Israel’s Anastasia Gorbenko, the swimmer who ended Hosszu’s run of gold medal victories in the 200 IM at the European Championships in 2021 and has the ability in the individual strokes (to go along with medley prowess) required to lead this list. Gorbenko, who only recently turned 20, was the 2021 SC world champion in the 50 breast and was also an Olympic finalist in Tokyo in the 100 back.

Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, the third-fastest 200 IMer in history and the Olympic silver medalist behind Hosszu in Rio, joined Gorbenko and Hosszu as the only three swimmers with a sub-4:00 add-up, while reigning 200 IM world champion Kate Douglass and 100 back world record holder (and 2022 Worlds runner-up in the 200 IM) Kaylee McKeown were just shy of the barrier.

Douglass, who probably has time to drop in the 100 breast (1:07.07) given what she’s done in the 200 (going 2:21.22 and taking it out in 1:08.27), gets up to #4 on the list despite having the slowest backstroke time among the top 20 at 1:04.04. She counteracts that with the second-fastest fly time and the fastest free time.

McKeown, meanwhile, has the slowest fly time amongst the group at 1:01.63, but ranks third in breaststroke and is solid on free to go along with her 100 back world record.

Breaststroke is the most polarizing stroke in swimming—some have it, and some just plain don’t and never will. There are a handful of swimmers who cracked the top 20 with a so-so breaststroke time, six above 1:10 and three slower than 1:12.

Torri Huske held on for 20th despite having the slowest breast time at 1:13.95, thanks to the fastest fly time (55.64) and the #2 free time (52.92).

Others with one obvious weak stroke were Emily Seebohm and Natalie Coughlin, who both made up for lackluster breaststroke by being elite elsewhere, particularly on backstroke as a former world champion (Seebohm) and Olympic gold medalist and world record holder (Coughlin) in the event.

If you have find a swimmer who is fast enough to have made the top 20 but is missing, let us know in the comments below.

WOMEN’S TOP 20 – 400 IM ADD-UP

Swimmers Who Narrowly Missed Out: