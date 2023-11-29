Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 11/29-12/5

by Sidney Zacharias 0

November 29th, 2023 College, News

It’s the second mid-season week in college swimming, although this one is considerably lighter than week one. Headlining the schedule is the Minnesota Invite, which will feature the #2 Cal men, #11 Cal women, and #21 Minnesota women. 

Another invite to watch this weekend is the Princeton Invite, which is highlighted by the #24/#14 UNC teams.

Many other college teams, including some of SwimSwam’s top-25, will also be sending swimmers to the U.S. Open. All sessions of that meet will be live-streamed on the USA Swimming Network

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams (men/women) who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below. 

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

MINNESOTA INVITE

  • November 29-December 2 (6pm & 10am CT)
  • Minneapolis, Minnesota (Host: Minnesota)
  • Top 25 Teams: #2/#11 Cal, –/#21 Minnesota
  • Watch
  • Results

PRINCETON INVITE

  • November 30-December 2 (10am & 5pm ET)
  • Princeton, New Jersey (Host: Princeton)
  • Top 25 Teams: #24/#14 UNC
  • Watch
  • Results

#5/#6 Indiana vs. Cincinnati 

  • December 1, 2pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#20/– Mizzou vs. Missouri State

  • December 2, 11am (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

