How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 11/29-12/5

It’s the second mid-season week in college swimming, although this one is considerably lighter than week one. Headlining the schedule is the Minnesota Invite, which will feature the #2 Cal men, #11 Cal women, and #21 Minnesota women.
Another invite to watch this weekend is the Princeton Invite, which is highlighted by the #24/#14 UNC teams.
Many other college teams, including some of SwimSwam’s top-25, will also be sending swimmers to the U.S. Open. All sessions of that meet will be live-streamed on the USA Swimming Network.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams (men/women) who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are listed men/women.
MINNESOTA INVITE
- November 29-December 2 (6pm & 10am CT)
- Minneapolis, Minnesota (Host: Minnesota)
- Top 25 Teams: #2/#11 Cal, –/#21 Minnesota
- Watch
- Results
PRINCETON INVITE
- November 30-December 2 (10am & 5pm ET)
- Princeton, New Jersey (Host: Princeton)
- Top 25 Teams: #24/#14 UNC
- Watch
- Results
#5/#6 Indiana vs. Cincinnati
- December 1, 2pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#20/– Mizzou vs. Missouri State
- December 2, 11am (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile