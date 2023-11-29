How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 11/29-12/5

It’s the second mid-season week in college swimming, although this one is considerably lighter than week one. Headlining the schedule is the Minnesota Invite, which will feature the #2 Cal men, #11 Cal women, and #21 Minnesota women.

Another invite to watch this weekend is the Princeton Invite, which is highlighted by the #24/#14 UNC teams.

Many other college teams, including some of SwimSwam’s top-25, will also be sending swimmers to the U.S. Open. All sessions of that meet will be live-streamed on the USA Swimming Network.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams (men/women) who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

MINNESOTA INVITE

November 29-December 2 (6pm & 10am CT)

Minneapolis, Minnesota (Host: Minnesota)

Top 25 Teams: #2/#11 Cal, –/#21 Minnesota

Watch

Results

PRINCETON INVITE

November 30-December 2 (10am & 5pm ET)

Princeton, New Jersey (Host: Princeton)

Top 25 Teams: #24/#14 UNC

Watch

Results

#5/#6 Indiana vs. Cincinnati

December 1, 2pm (ET)

Men and women

Results: Meet Mobile

#20/– Mizzou vs. Missouri State