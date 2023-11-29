Winter Juniors Qualifier Avery Hawker Commits To Wisconsin (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Avery Hawker, a 2022 Winter Juniors qualifier and Florida High School Atheltic Association (FHSAA) Class 2A state champion, has committed to swim at the University of Wisconsin starting in the fall of 2024. She verbally committed to the university this June and officially signed her National Letter of Intent in November.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Wisconsin! I want to thank all of my coaches, friends and family who made this possible, and the Wisconsin staff for allowing this opportunity. Go Badgers! On, Wisconsin❤️🦡🖤

Hawker, a current senior at Robinson Senior High School who also swims for Tampa Elite Aquatics, won her first FHSAA Class 2A girls’ state title this November, taking the 100 fly in a time of 54.96. She also finished second in the 500 free (5:02.25). The FHSAA state championships are split up into four classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A) based on student populations for each high school.

In November 2022, Hawker qualified for her first-ever Winter Juniors meet by hitting a personal best and cut time in the 100 fly (54.18). At the 2022 Winter Juniors, she finished 46th in the 100 fly, 41st in the 200 fly, and 70th in the 100 breast. Then, in March 2023, she hit a Winter Juniors cut in a second event by going 1:59.52 in the 200 fly.

Best Times (SCY):

100 fly: 54.18

200 fly: 1:59.52

100 breast: 1:04.83

100 free: 52.60

200 free 1:52.16

500 free: 5:01.88

Hawker’s 100 fly time would rank her fifth on Wisconsin’s team this season, while her 200 fly would rank her third. She also would have been fast enough to make the ‘C’ final in both events at the 2023 Big Ten Championships.

Alongside Hawker in the Badgers’ 2024 girls’ recruiting class are #6 ranked recruit Maggie Wanezek, “Best Of The Rest” recruits Stella Chapman, Bridget McGann, and Catherine Hughes, as well as Molly Simmons.

