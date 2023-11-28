Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 29 – December 5

Anya Pelshaw
Anya Pelshaw

November 28th, 2023 College

It is midseason week part two. It is a lighter midseason week but the meet to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Invite.

Cal will highlight the meet as the men are the defending national champions and were ranked #2 (behind Arizona State) in SwimSwam’s November power rankings. The Cal women were ranked #11. The other top 25 ranked team is the #21 Minnesota women.

Top 25 team UNC will travel to Princeton for their midseason. The women were ranked #14 and the men were ranked #24.

Another meet to keep an eye on is the Denison Invite as numerous Division I teams will compete with one of the top Division III teams. This past March, the Denison women won the Division III title.

Meet Date Men Women
Indiana vs. Cincinnati 12/1 X X
Princeton Invite (Penn State, Princeton, Denver, George Washington, Columbia (M) , UNC, CSUB, Buffalo, La Salle, Penn 11/30-12/3 X X
Hawkeye Invite (Iowa, Nebraska, Iowa State, Colorado State, New Mexico State, Rutgers 11/30- X
Minnesota Invite (Minnesota, Pitt, Arizona, Harvard, Cal 11/29-12/3 X X
Kansas vs. Rockhurst 12/2 X
Texas A&M vs. Rice 12/2 X
Bucknell Invite (Bucknell, Davidson, Fordham, UConn, UMBC 12/1-12/3 X X
H2ounds Invite (Loyola MD, Howard, Catholic) 12/1-12/2 X X
Miami (OH) Invite (Miami (OH), Indiana State, Youngstown State, Dartmouth, Grand Canyon 11/30-12/2 X X
Mizzou vs. Missouri State 12/2 X X
Butler vs. Valpo vs. Lewis 12/1 X X
Akron Zippy Invite (Akron, Eastern Illinois, Cornell 11/30-12/2 X X
Nebraska Omaha vs. South Dakota State 12/1 X X
Rochester Invite (Green Bay, Rochester 11/30-12/2 X X
UMass vs. Vermont 12/2 X
Brown vs. Yale 12/2 X X
Drexel vs. Lehigh 12/2 X X
Delaware vs. West Chester 12/1 X X
ECAC Winter Championships (Columbia (W), Iona, Monmouth, Siena, NJIT, Mt. St. Mary’s, Marist, Stony Brook, St. Peter’s, LIU, Manhattan 12/1-12/3 X X
Denison Invite (Denison, Eastern Michigan 11/30-12/2 X X
Idaho Invite (Idaho 12/1-12/3 X
Keydet Invite (VMI, 12/2-12/3 X X
Maine State Meet (Maine, 12/2-12/3 X X
Pacific vs. Cal Baptist vs. Riverside City 12/2 X X
Gompei Invite (Central Connecticut State, Sacred Heart, Bryant 12/1-12/3 X
Boston University vs Holy Cross 12/2 X X
St. Bonaventure vs. Canisius 12/5 X X

