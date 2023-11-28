College Swimming Weekly Preview: November 29 – December 5

It is midseason week part two. It is a lighter midseason week but the meet to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Invite.

Cal will highlight the meet as the men are the defending national champions and were ranked #2 (behind Arizona State) in SwimSwam’s November power rankings. The Cal women were ranked #11. The other top 25 ranked team is the #21 Minnesota women.

Top 25 team UNC will travel to Princeton for their midseason. The women were ranked #14 and the men were ranked #24.

Another meet to keep an eye on is the Denison Invite as numerous Division I teams will compete with one of the top Division III teams. This past March, the Denison women won the Division III title.