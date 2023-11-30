Futures Qualifier Julia Kiley Bringing Breaststroke Pedigree To Tampa In Fall of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Breaststroker Julia Kiley has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim and study at the University of Tampa beginning next fall.

Kiley announced her commitment on social media:

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Tampa! Thank you to my family, teammates, and coaches who have supported me along the way. I could not be more excited to become a part of this family. GO SPARTANS!!! ❤️⚔️🛡️🖤

A senior at Hamilton Southeastern High School, Kiley swims with Southeastern Swim Club in Fishers, Indiana, and is a Futures qualifier in both breaststroke events.

Top SCY Times

100 breast – 1:04.96

200 breast – 2:21.46

100 free – 54.94

200 free – 1:58.24

200 IM – 2:11.27

400 IM – 4:37.54

Kiley achieved many of her best times at the Indiana Senior State Championships in March, qualifying for finals in all five of the events that she swam individually and notching personal bests in four of them.

Her highest finishes at the meet were 8th in the 100 breast and 9th in the 200 breast. In the 100 breast, she was seeded 30th coming into the meet (1:08.20) and logged a best time of 1:05.06 in the prelims before getting down to 1:04.96 in the final. It was a similar story in the 200 breast, with a 2:26.47 entry time, 2:23.90 in prelims, and 2:21.46 in finals.

These improvements were the latest in Kiley’s progression of massive season-over-season drops in the 100 and 200 breast.

EVENT FRESHMAN YEAR SOPHOMORE YEAR JUNIOR YEAR 100 Breast 1:12.70 1:09.17 1:04.96 200 Breast 2:39.48 2:29.40 2:21.46

With Kiley’s current times and the rest of her senior year to continue improving, she is already poised to make an impact on the conference scoreboard for Tampa. Her 200 breast time would have qualified for the ‘A’ final last year at the Sunshine State Conference Championships, and her 100 breast time would have put her in a center lane of the ‘B’ final. In both events, Kiley’s times would have been 5th fastest on the Spartan roster.

The University of Tampa women took second last year at the conference championships to the Nova Southeastern University team that went on to become DII National Champions. Tampa women placed 10th at NCAAs.

Kiley will join versatile Carlie Tyler for 2024-2025, and the two have nearly identical times in the breast events. They will train alongside Cameron Dukat, who is a breast/IM roster addition for Tampa this season after transferring from Auburn.

