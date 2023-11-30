Aussie Kyle Chalmers Puts Up 48.15 100 Free Marker At Japan Open

2023 JAPAN OPEN

A cluster of Australian competitors are racing at the 2023 Japan Open which kicked off today from the Tokyo Aquatics Center, host of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Among the visiting contingent is Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers, with the 25-year-old sprinter wasting no time making his presence known in his pet event of the men’s 100m freestyle.

Racing in the morning heats, Chalmers established his dominance with a swift in-season time of 48.15. The Aussie opened in 23.39 and closed in 24.76 to easily take the top seed.

Of note, another foreign swimmer, Germany’s Josha Salchow, was also under the 49-second barrier with a speedy prelim outing of his own in 48.70.

Chalmers was a hair slower in the final but still grabbed the gold in a result of 48.28 (23.31/24.97). 24-year-old Salchow ripped a personal best to finish just behind him in 48.39 while Japan’s Tomonobu Gomi earned bronze in 49.00.

World rankings-wise, Chalmers inserts himself into the 7th slot while Salchow now ranks 8th in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Free Zhanle CHN

PAN 2 Thomas

CECCON ITA 47.97 3 Chris

GIULIANO USA 47.98 4 Haoyu

WANG CHN 48.02 5 Sunwoo

HWANG KOR 48.04 6 Guilherme

SANTOS BRA 48.06 7 Kyle

CHALMERS AUS 48.28 8 Brooks

Curry USA 48.38 8 Jonathan

KULOW USA 48.38 10 Josha

Salchow GER 48.39 View Top 31»

Additionally, Chalmers’ 48.15 result checks in as his 2nd-best swim ever outside of a state championship or major international meet. He already clocked a time of 47.69 this past May while competing at the 2023 Sydney Open.

Of note, Chalmers’ teammate Matt Temple won the B-final in a time of 48.83, the 4th-quickest time of the Olympian’s career.