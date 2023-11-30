Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Aussie Kyle Chalmers Puts Up 48.15 100 Free Marker At Japan Open

Comments: 2

2023 JAPAN OPEN

A cluster of Australian competitors are racing at the 2023 Japan Open which kicked off today from the Tokyo Aquatics Center, host of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Among the visiting contingent is Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers, with the 25-year-old sprinter wasting no time making his presence known in his pet event of the men’s 100m freestyle.

Racing in the morning heats, Chalmers established his dominance with a swift in-season time of 48.15. The Aussie opened in 23.39 and closed in 24.76 to easily take the top seed.

Of note, another foreign swimmer, Germany’s Josha Salchow, was also under the 49-second barrier with a speedy prelim outing of his own in 48.70.

Chalmers was a hair slower in the final but still grabbed the gold in a result of 48.28 (23.31/24.97). 24-year-old Salchow ripped a personal best to finish just behind him in 48.39 while Japan’s Tomonobu Gomi earned bronze in 49.00.

World rankings-wise, Chalmers inserts himself into the 7th slot while Salchow now ranks 8th in the world on the season.

2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Free

ZhanleCHN
PAN
09/24
46.97
2Thomas
CECCON 		ITA47.9710/07
3Chris
GIULIANO		USA47.9811/18
4 Haoyu
WANG		CHN48.0209/24
5Sunwoo
HWANG 		KOR48.0409/24
6Guilherme
SANTOS 		BRA48.0610/23
7Kyle
CHALMERS		AUS48.2811/30
8Brooks
Curry 		USA48.3810/23
8Jonathan
KULOW 		USA48.3810/23
10Josha
Salchow		GER48.3911/30
View Top 31»

Additionally, Chalmers’ 48.15 result checks in as his 2nd-best swim ever outside of a state championship or major international meet. He already clocked a time of 47.69 this past May while competing at the 2023 Sydney Open.

Of note, Chalmers’ teammate Matt Temple won the B-final in a time of 48.83, the 4th-quickest time of the Olympian’s career.

In This Story

Sub13
14 minutes ago

This is great, but the biggest Aussie news was Williamson’s 59 low PB in the 100 breast. If he can develop that a touch more then he likely takes the Paris medley spot from ZSC

1
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
19 minutes ago

the nsw meet entries are out. some absentees from qld states:
c2
grant
buckingham
de luutis
da silva

simpson, wunsch, woodward, champion are backing up after qld states. simpson is only entered in the 100 fly. wunsch’s 50 free clashes with her program at qld states, haven’t noticed any clashes otherwise

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Emily Se-Bom Lee
0
0
Reply

