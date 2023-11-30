Josha Salchow Becomes 5th-Fastest German 100 Freestyler All-Time

2023 JAPAN OPEN
- Thursday, November 30th – Sunday, December 3rd
- Tokyo Aquatics Center
- LCM (50m)
- Entries (in Japanese)
- SwimSwam Preview
- Live Results
All eyes were on Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers in the men’s 100m freestyle at the 2023 Japan Open which kicked off today from Tokyo.
The Aussie punched a time of 48.15 in the heats followed by 48.28 for gold in the medal-contesting race.
However, right behind Chalmers was 24-year-old Josha Salchow who posted a big-time personal best of 48.39 for silver.
Salchow started his morning with a speedy prelim outing of 48.70, a time which already fell just .07 shy of his best-ever time of 48.63 from this year’s Australian National Championships.
In the final, he hacked off another .31 to earn runner-up status and establish himself as the 5th-fastest German 100m freestyler in history.
Top 5 German Men’s LCM 100 Freestylers All-Time
- Rafael Miroslaw – 47.92, 2022
- Marco Di Carli – 48.24, 2011
- Steffan Deibler – 48.27, 2016
- Paul Biedermann – 48.31, 2014
- Josha Salchow – 48.39, 2023
Salchow now checks in as the 8th best performer in the world on the season.
2023-2024 LCM Men 100 Free
PAN
46.97
|2
|Thomas
CECCON
|ITA
|47.97
|10/07
|3
|Chris
GIULIANO
|USA
|47.98
|11/18
|4
| Haoyu
WANG
|CHN
|48.02
|09/24
|5
|Sunwoo
HWANG
|KOR
|48.04
|09/24
|6
|Guilherme
SANTOS
|BRA
|48.06
|10/23
|7
|Kyle
CHALMERS
|AUS
|48.15
|11/30
|8
|Jonathan
KULOW
|USA
|48.38
|10/23
|8
|Brooks
Curry
|USA
|48.38
|10/23
|10
|Josha
Salchow
|GER
|48.39
|11/30
Salchow competed on German relays at this year’s World Championships and put up some solid splits for the squads. He registered a leg of 47.92 in the prelims for the men’s 4x100m free relay, 1:47.35 as a member of Germany’s 7th place men’s 4x200m free relay and 47.89 on the nation’s 8th place men’s medley relay.
I don’t know if it’s my fault, but in the results I read 48.39 as Salchow’s time