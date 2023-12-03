Ilya Kharun Keeps Rolling, Sets New 200 Fly U.S. Open Meet Record (1:54.66)

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

ASU training keeps paying dividends for Ilya Kharun. The 18-year-old closed out the 2023 U.S. Open in championship record fashion. Kharun out-dueled Martin Espernberger for the win and the record, stopping the clock at 1:54.66.

That takes .22 seconds off the record that Michal Chmielewski set in prelims. Before today, Luca Urlando held the record at 1:55.60 from 2019.

Despite being pushed by Espernberger over the final 100 meters, Kharun led the race from start to finish. It’s a strong swim for him as the calendar just turned to December and he’s less than a second from his personal best 1:53.82 that he swam for 4th in Fukuoka this summer.

Kharun’s raced LCM once since 2023 Worlds at a UGA vs. ASU dual meet in September, but this is his first national level meet since his breakout summer. In the interim, he’s been lighting it up in his first NCAA season. He’s swum personal bests in five different events already this college season and added firepower to the Sun Devil relays. The highlights have of course been his butterfly events which he’s lowered to 44.33/1:38.11 (altitude-adjusted) in the 100/200-yard fly, but he also broke 19 seconds in the 50-yard freestyle.

Now back in meters, Kharun’s showing that training at ASU is paying off in the big pool as well. 1:54.66 is the third fastest swim of his career, behind only his semifinal and finals times at 2023 Worlds. Additionally, the time puts Kharun at #3 in this season’s world rankings.

MEN’S 200-Meter BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (2022)

American Record: 1:51.51, Michael Phelps (2009)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 1:54.88, Michal Chmielewski (2023)

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20, Michael Phelps (2008)

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:00.49

Top 8: