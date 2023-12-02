2023 U.S. Open Championships – Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final prelim session of the 2023 U.S. Open will feature the 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, and 200 butterfly.

Regan Smith enters the 200 backstroke as the top seed after winning the 100 backstroke last night (58.16). Smith won the 200 backstroke last year in a meet record time of 2:05.28. Claire Curzan is also slated to swim this race after clocking a best time of 58.35 in the 100 back yesterday. Summer McIntosh will also be one to watch out for, as she doesn’t contest this event often.

Defending world champ Hubert Kos will headline the men’s 200 back, with 2016 Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy also in the field.

Siobhan Haughey will be a name to watch out for in today’s 100 free, as she won the 200 free and 100 breast yesterday. She is also coming off an impressive performance at the World Cup circuit this past October, where she became the 3rd fastest of all-time (52.02).

Four of the top six Americans in the men’s 100 freestyle for 2023 (Ryan Held, Matt King, Chris Guiliano, Macguire McDuff) will contest the event this morning. In addition, Caeleb Dressel is entered to swim the event after winning yesterday’s 100 fly final.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – HEATS

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – HEATS