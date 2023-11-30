2023 U.S. Open Championships — Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the second night of finals at the 2023 U.S. Open, the women’s and men’s 400 free, 200 IM, and 50 free will be contested.

The session starts with a battle between the top two seeds Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh in the 400 free. At last year’s U.S. Open, the two swimmers were separated by just 0.07 seconds in this event with Ledecky coming out on top. On the men’s side, Kieran Smith is the top seed, with Drew Kibler and Luca Urlando following. Urlando notably posted a 3:51.45 in prelims, his second-fastest performance ever.

Defending world champion Kate Douglass is the top seed in the 200 IM, clocking a 2:10.03 in the morning. She will be facing off against her UVA training partner Alex Walsh, as well as other domestic rivals like Torri Huske and Regan Smith. Meanwhile, Trenton Julian and Hubert Kos were separated by just 0.1 in the men’s 200 IM heats and will be the top two seeds heading into finals.

In the women’s 50 free, Abbey Weitzeil, Douglass, and Gretchen Walsh posted times of 24.53, 24.54, and 24.59 in prelims respectively, and could be in for another tight battle during finals. Top seed Quintin McCarty will look to back up his breakout 21.94 personal best in the men’s 50 free from prelims. Meanwhile, Caeleb Dressel will swim in the ‘B’ final after going 22.35 in prelims — his fastest 50 free in 19 months.

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus (2023)

(2023) American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

(2016) U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 — Katie Ledecky (2018)

(2018) U.S. Open Meet Record: 3:59.71 – Katie Ledecky (2022)

Top 8:

Unlike their nailbiter last year, the McIntosh-Ledecky showdown wasn’t even close. McIntosh led from start to finish, beating Ledecky by nearly three seconds. Her time of 3:59.42 took down Ledecky’s U.S. Open meet record from last year and is faster than the 3:59.94 she clocked in the final at the 2023 World Championships.

Ledecky’s time of 4:02.26 was her slowest U.S. Open performance ever, as she went 3:59.71 in 2022, 4:00.51 in 2021, and 4:00.81 in 2019. She faltered in her final 100, splitting 31.12/31.14 after posting consistent 30-low/mid splits in her first 300.

Placing third was Siobhan Haughey (4:06.32), but Leah Smith was not too far behind in fourth (4:06.80)

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biederman (2009)

(2009) American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)

(2008) U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 — Laresen Jensen (2008)

(2008) U.S. Open Meet Record: 3:45.63 – Zane Grothe (2016)

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS

World Record: 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

(2015) American Record: 2:06.15 – Ariana Kukors (2009)

(2009) U.S. Open Record: 2:07.09 — Kate Douglass (2023)

(2023) U.S. Open Meet Record: 2:08.20 – Melanie Margalis (2019)

MEN’S 200 IM– FINALS

World Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

(2011) American Record: 1:54.00 – Ryan Lochte (2011)

(2011) U.S. Open Record: 1:54.56 — Ryan Lochte (2009)

(2009) U.S. Open Meet Record: 1:56.52 – Chase Kalisz (2022)

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 23.61– Sarah Sjostrom (2023)

(2023) American Record: 23.97– Simone Manuel (2017)

(2017) U.S. Open Record: 24.00 — Abbey Weitzeil (2023)

(2023) U.S. Open Meet Record: 24.43 –Simone Manuel (2019)

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS