2023 Minnesota Invitational – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2023 Minnesota Invitational

November 29-December 2, 2023

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Start Times Prelims: 10 AM (CT) Finals: 6 PM (CT)

The second finals session of the 2023 Minnesota Invitational kicks off tonight at 6pm (CT). Tonight’s session will feature the 500 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, and 200 free relay for both the men and women.

Mia Motekaitis of California leads the way into the 500 freestyle final, as she posted a time of 4:42.72 to take the top seed by over 2 seconds. Motekaitis owns a lifetime best of 4:40.80 from last year’s NCAA Championships, so she was within 2 seconds of that this morning.

Minnesota junior Bar Soloveychik qualified 1st for the men, touching in 4:20.25. California teammates Gabriel Jett (4:20.72) and Keaton Jones (4:21.10) followed closely behind to qualify 2nd and 3rd. Jett placed 6th in this event at last year’s NCAA Championships and owns a best time of 4:09.66.

Cal took both top seeds in the 200 IMs this morning, with Isabelle Stadden (1:57.94) and Destin Lasco (1:42.76) qualifying to swim in lane 4 tonight.

Pittsburgh senior Sophie Yendell clocked a time of 22.14 to secure the top seed in the 50 freestyle this morning. Yendell owns a lifetime best of 21.89 from the 2023 ACC Championships. Cal teammates Jack Alexy (19.26) and Bjorn Seeliger (19.44) lead the men’s field heading into tonight’s final.

You can watch tonight’s action on YouTube:

WOMEN’S 500-YARD FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:24.06 — Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2017)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:37.89

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:41.09

Top 8:

Cal’s Mia Motekaitis took the 500 freestyle tonight in dominate fashion, clocking a best time of 4:39.33 in the process. Motekaitis undercut her previous best time of 4:40.80 en route to winning tonight’s race by over 3 seconds.

Minnesota senior Megan Van Berkom posted a 4:42.63 for 2nd place, a best time by nearly 4 seconds. Van Berkom doesn’t contest this event often, as she typically opts to focus on the 200 IM on this day of major meets. She owns a lifetime best of 1:54.92 in that event.

Katie McCarthy of Minnesota and Rachel Klinker of Cal tied for 3rd, finishing in a time of 4:44.79. The swim by McCarthy marks a big drop for the Minnesota freshman, taking down her previous best of 4:47.45 from the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships.

MEN’S 500-YARD FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 4:06.32 — Kieran Smith, Florida (2020)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:10.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:14.36

Top 8:

Gabriel Jett (CAL) and Bar Soloveychik (MINN) took control of the 500 free from the beginning and never looked back. Jett turned through the 200 in a time of 1:40.22, just 0.13 ahead of Soloveychik. They flipped tied at the 300 turn (2:32.97) before Jett slowly started to make his move. He took control of the race from there, touching the wall in a final time of 4:16.15.

Soloveychik hit the touchpad in 4:18.37 to secure 2nd, while Tyler Kopp of Cal grabbed 3rd (4:20.64).

Notably, California junior Trent Frandson took the B-Final win with a time of 4:21.67, which would have placed him 4th in the A-Final had he qualified.

WOMEN’S 200-YARD IM — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:48.37 — Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:53.66

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:56.90

Top 8:

Ava Chavez (CAL) – 1:57.63 Sydney Gring (PITT) – 1:58.70 Kelsey Wasikowski (ARIZ) – 1:59.33 Grace Drabot (MINN) – 2:00.16 Lizzy Cook (CAL) – 2:00.18 Stephanie Iannaccone (HARV) – 2:00.38 Daisy Anderson (ARIZ) – 2:02.49 Aleksandra Denisenko (HARV) – 2:02.70

After Isabelle Stadden pulled out of the event, Golden Bear freshman Ava Chavez became the top seed for tonight’s final. She held her seed to take the win in a time of 1:57.63, eclipsing her previous best time of 1:59.23 from December.

Rounding out the top 3 tonight was Pitt freshman Sydney Gring (1:58.70) and Arizona freshman Kelsey Wasikowski (1:59.33). Both swimmers posted a personal best time en route to their 2nd and 3rd place finishes. The time by Wasikowski represents her first time under the 2:00 barrier.

Cal junior Alicia Henry dropped a second from her prelims swim to win the B-Final, recording a time of 2:02.01 in the process.

MEN’S 200-YARD IM — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:36.34 — Léon Marchand, Arizona State (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:41.03

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:43.14

WOMEN’S 50-YARD FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 20.79 — Maggie MacNeil, Louisiana State (2023)/Gretchen Walsh, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 21.63

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 22.15

MEN’S 50-YARD FREESTYLE — FINALS

NCAA Record: 17.63 — Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 18.82

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 19.21

WOMEN’S 200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:23.87 — Virginia (K. Douglass, G. Walsh, L. Cuomo, A. Walsh) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:28.43

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:29.21

MEN’S 200-YARD FREESTYLE RELAY — TIMED FINALS