2023 U.S. Open Championships – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2023 U.S. Open Swimming Championships

The 2023 U.S. Open Swimming Championships commence tonight in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tonight’s session will be a short one, with just the timed finals of the men’s and women’s 800 freestyle to kick off the competition.

Three-time defending Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky highlights the women’s 800 freestyle fastest heat. She won the world title in the event this past summer (8:08.87) after posting the 3rd fastest time in history a month before in Indianapolis (8:07.07). Ledecky won the event last year in a time of 8:13.90, and holds the meet record (8:12.81) from 2021.

World Championship team member Jillian Cox will also be present in tonight’s 800 freestyle timed final, coming off a 6th place finish in Fukuoka this past summer. She recorded a personal best time of 8:19.73 en route to her 6th place finish at Worlds. Cox has had a major breakthrough in 2023, lowering her 800 best time from 8:30.38 down to 8:19.73 in less than a year.

Olympic Gold Medalist Bobby Finke headlines the fastest heat of the men’s 800 free. His entry time of 7:38.67 leads the field by over 12 seconds after this summer’s World Champion, Ahmed Hafnaoui, withdrew from the event.

Luka Mijatovic, the 14-year-old from the Pleasanton Seahawks, will be one to watch in tonight’s fastest heat. Mijatovic will swim in lane 1, seeded 7th with his 13-14 NAG record of 7:59.64.

You can catch tonight’s action live on YouTube:

Women’s 800 Freestyle – Timed Final

World Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

American Record: 8:04.79 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 8:12.81 – Katie Ledecky (2021)

Men’s 800 Freestyle – Timed Final