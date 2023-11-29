Freestyle Sprinter Cadence Johnston Signs with UNLV for 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cadence Johnston, a sprinter who trains with The Dolphins Portland Swimming (TDPS), has committed to swim and study at the University of Nevada Las Vegas starting in the fall of 2024.

She shared with SwimSwam:

The amazing program is filled with the best team, the best coaches and the best people. No other place like home.

Last year as a junior at Sunset High School in Portland, Oregon, Johnston helped her team place 3rd overall at the 2023 Oregon 6A State Championship.

As Sunset’s high-point scorer, she raced in four events and put up points in all of them. She led her team to a 1st-place finish in the 200-free relay, swimming the anchor leg with a 23.75 that out-split the entire field, and put up a personal best 27.05 backstroke leg as part of the 2nd-place 200 medley relay.

Individually, she took 4th in the 50 free (24.18) and 5th in the 100 free (52.62), both new best times, though she recently dropped time again in the 100 free at a timed-finals meet in November.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.18

100 free – 52.53

100 back – 59.00

Johnston continued to show major improvement during her long-course season, culminating at the Oregon Swimming, Inc. (OSI) Long Course Championships in July. She posted new personal bests in the 50 and 100 free, finishing 9th in both events. Her 27.71 in the 50 free marked a .73 improvement over the 28.44 top time from the same meet a year prior. In the 100 free, Johnston’s 1:00.43 was 3.69 seconds faster than her best from the previous LCM season.

With current times that would have been within UNLV’s top 10 for last season, Johnston will add depth to the program’s sprint free events and relays as soon as she arrives on campus. Her best times are within striking distance of what it took to qualify for the ‘C’ final at the 2023 Mountain West Conference Championships, and she still has the rest of this academic year to improve.

Though San Diego State claimed their 7th Mountain West title last season, the UNLV women moved up into second from their third place finish in 2022. In October, UNLV swimming and diving head coach Ben Loorz announced that decorated sprinter Sofia Revilak joined the staff as director of operations, a hire that he said “will be instrumental to supporting our Rebel swimmers and divers, as well as building the most competitive program possible.”

Johnston is the first UNLV commitment reported to SwimSwam for 2024-2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.