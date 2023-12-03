Siobhan Haughey Closes Out U.S. Open With Championship Record In 100 Freestyle (52.94)

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After pulling off a 200 free/100 breaststroke double victory in 20 minutes yesterday, Siobhan Haughey finished off her meet in Greensboro, NC with a U.S. Open championship record in the 100 freestyle.

The 26-year-old Haughey led the star-studded race from start to finish, taking the race out in 25.36 then extending her lead on the back half with a closing split of 27.58. She touched in a winning time of 52.94, breaking Erika Brown‘s championship record by .48 seconds and bringing the mark under 53 seconds. She was also the only one in the championship final under that barrier as Torri Huske took second in 53.17.

This marks the tenth time that she’s broken 53 seconds this season. At the Berlin stop of the World Cup this fall, Haughey became the #3 performer all-time, blazing a 52.02 that also tops the season’s world rankings. The swim speaks to Haughey’s consistency over her busy fall; after Worlds this summer, she raced at the Asian Games and all three stops of the World Cup but has been producing top tier times in the 100/200 freestyle at each meet.

Haughey’s Sub-53 100 Freestyles In 2023

52.02 — Berlin World Cup (finals)

52.24 — Budapest World Cup (finals)

52.49 — World Championships (finals)

52.50 — Mare Nostrum: Barcelona (finals)

52.55 — Athens World Cup (finals)

52.64 — Sette Colli (finals)

52.85 — Mare Nostrum: Canet-en-Roussilon (finals)

52.88 — Mare Nostrum: Monte-Carlo (finals)

52.90 — World Championships (semifinals)

52.94 — U.S. Open (finals)

“I personally think that racing is really good training,” Haughey said after her 200 freestyle victory on day 2 of the meet. “The more racing you do, the better you can race and the more you know what’s working and what’s not. That’s why I’ve been doing a lot of racing this season, so hopefully with all the data we’ve gathered I can pinpoint what else I have to work on and I can perform my best in Paris.”

WOMEN’S 100-Meter FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom (2017)

American Record: 52.04, Simone Manuel (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Meet Record: 53.42, Erika Brown (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 52.54, Simone Manuel (2018)

(2018) 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 55.79

Top 8: