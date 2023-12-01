2023 U.S. Open Championships – Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 prelims at the 2023 U.S. Open will consist of five events: the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, and 100 backstroke.

In the 100 fly for women, American Record holder Torri Huske is the top seeded entry into the event. Huske had a great start to meet yesterday, where she posted best times in both the 200 IM and 50 free in the span of 25 minutes. Gretchen Walsh (56.34) and Claire Curzan (56.61) will also contest the event, while Kate Douglass scratched it in favor of the 100 breast.

World record holder Summer McIntosh will headline the 400 IM field in Greensboro, after breaking the U.S. Open meet record in the 400 free yesterday. Regan Smith is also entered in the event, as this is a new addition to her typical line-up. Smith will swim in heat 3, seeded with a time of 4:51.00.

100 back World Champion from Fukuoka, Ryan Murphy, is seeded 1st in the 100 back with a time of 52.02. His training partner and World Championship bronze medalist Hunter Armstrong will also highlight the field this morning.

Regan Smith (400 IM/100 back), Carson Foster (400 IM/200 free), and Shaine Casas (100 fly/100 back) are all set to swim doubles this morning. Last night, Casas posted a U.S. open meet record in the B-final of the 200 IM (1:56.06).

WOMEN’S 400 IM – HEATS

World Record: 4:25.87 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

American Record: 4:31.12 – Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 4:28.61 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 4:28.61 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8:

Summer McIntosh (SYS) – 4:41.95 Emma Weyant (FLOR) – 4:43.11 Regan Smith (SUN) – 4:43.93 Anastasia Gorbenko (UN-US) – 4:44.44 Ella Jansen (CAN) – 4:48.61 Lilla Bognar (TG) – 4:49.27 Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) – 4:29.29 Bailey Andison (TQ) – 4:49.43

Swimming out of heat 3, Regan Smith posted a best time of 4:43.93. Smith took the race out strong, splitting 1:01.39 on the butterfly leg and turning at the 200 in 2:12.27. Smith is scheduled to contest the 100 backstroke later in the session, an event where she holds the American record.

Florida’s Emma Weyant then posted a time of 4:43.11 in the following heat, taking over the top spot with one heat to go.

Summer McIntosh recorded a 4:41.95 to take over the top qualifying time in the final heat. McIntosh owns the world (4:25.87) and U.S. Open (4:28.61) records in this event. McIntosh won the 400 free last night, posting a time faster than she swam in the Fukuoka World Championship final.

Canada’s Ella Jansen, who was the silver medalist in this event at the World Junior Championships in September, posted a time of 4:48.61 to qualify 5th. Anastasia Gorbenko, who is currently training with Tom Rushton, touched a few seconds ahead to claim the 3rd seed (4:44.44). Gorbenko owns a lifetime best of 4:40.76 from the Mare Nostrum series last May.

MEN’S 400 IM – HEATS

World Record: 4:02.50 – Leon Marchand (2023)

American Record: 4:03.84 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 4:10.09 – Chase Kalisz (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 4:05.25 – Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Carson Foster (RAYS) – 4:18.35 Chase Kalisz (SUN) – 4:18.54 Jay Litherland (SUN) – 4:18.87 Tristan Jankovics (OSU) – 4:19.08 Tommy Bried (UOFL) – 4:19.74 Lorne Wigginton (CAN) – 4:20.37 Baylor Nelson (TAMU) – 4:20.51 Brandon Miller (UTAH) – 4:21.70

ASU’s Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland went 1-2 in the penultimate heat. Kalisz touched in a time of 4:18.54 while Litherland stopped the clock a few tenths back in 4:18.87. Kalisz was the U.S. Open champion in this event a year ago, breaking the meet record en route to his 4:10.09 victory. Litherland recently won the gold medal in this event at the Pan American Games, posting a 4:15.44 to win by nearly 2 seconds.

Texas pro Carson Foster took the win in the final heat (4:18.35), narrowly overtaking the time posted by Kalisz in the previous one. Foster will advance to tonight’s A-final as the top seed, and he is scheduled to take on the 200 free in about 20 minutes as well.

A pair of NCAA-athletes took the 4th and 5th seeds, with Tristan Jankovics of OSU (4:19.08) and Tommy Bried of Louisville (4:19.74) advancing to the A-final later this evening.

Canadian Lorne Wigginton qualified 6th for tonight’s championship final (4:20.37). Wigginton was the bronze medalist at World Juniors this past September, recording a best time of 4:12.81 in that final.

Baylor Nelson (4:20.51) and Brandon Miller (4:21.70) round out the top-8 swimmers for tonight’s championship final. Nelson is coming off a great year in the pool, as he helped Team USA to a silver medal in the 4×200 freestyle relay this past summer in Fukuoka.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.64 – Torri Huske (2022)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 56.61 – Claire Curzan (2020)

U.S. Open Record: 55.66 – Torri Huske (2021)

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – HEATS

World Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

American Record: 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 51.65 – Tom Shields (2013)

U.S. Open Record: 49.76 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 1:52.85 – Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

American Record: 1:53.61 – Allison Schmitt (2012)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 1:55.47 – Katie Ledecky (2021)

(2021) U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – HEATS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 1:45.92 – Townley Haas (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (2017)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy (2009)

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty (2019)

American Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 59.28 – Andrew Wilson (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 58.14 – Michael Andrew (2021)

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS

World Record: 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown (2023)

American Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Meet Record: 57.95 – Regan Smith (2022)

U.S. Open Record: 57.76 – Regan Smith (2022)

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – HEATS