Huske Goes Ham on Day 2 of the 2023 U.S. Open

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last season, the Stanford Cardinal had two of the best butterfliers in the world on their roster in Claire Curzan and Torri Huske.

After NCAAs, both announced that they would sit out the 2023-2024 collegiate season, but that those pathways would look very different. Curzan originally said she would spend that time with her home club the TAC Titans preparing for Paris before eventually transferring to the defending NCAA Champions Virginia, where she is now training.

Huske, though, decided to stick with Stanford – as embattled of a program that a program could possibly be after finishing 3rd at the NCAA Championships.

But Huske’s gamble appears to be paying off so far. Part of a wave of success that has run through Greg Meehan‘s program this fall, she swam lifetime bests in two primary events on Thursday evening just 25 minutes apart.

First came a 2:09.10 in the 200 IM, which beat her 2:09.75 from US Trials in July. The big moment there was a 37.64 breaststroke split that was competitive with a field of really good breaststrokers, and her best breaststroke split by half-a-second (accounting for most of that time drop).

That’s going to be a really difficult event for her to make the Olympic Team in, but a 2:09.10 in December gives her reason enough to swim it in Indianapolis in June, and a puncher’s chance against the likes of Kate Douglass (2:08.46) and Alex Walsh (2:08.96), who beat her on Thursday in Greensboro.

Just a few heats later, she finished tied for 2nd in the 50 free – again behind Douglass (24.38 – another Championship Record) and matching Abbey Weitzeil, who was the US National Champion, with twin 24.41s.

The 50 free is always a crapshoot of an event, and an on-form Curzan (she was 8th on Thursday in 24.92) muddies the water further, but knocking a few hundredths off her best of 24.44 from 2021 is encouraging – a first best time in more than 31 months in that race. She was 24.72 at Trials, a meet where overall she swam very well.

So this now raises the green flag for her 100 fly swim on Friday, an event where she was the World Champion in 2022 and placed 3rd in 2023 (56.61, Zhang Yufei won in 56.12).

In a very mixed bag of results for the Stanford women in the last few years, Huske has always been a consistent bright spot for the team – a beacon to fall back on. But still, her early returns from the decision to take the Olympic redshirt are showing that the decision was a good one, so far.

If she can go a personal best in the 100 fly, that will further affirm the choice, and maybe even make her a favorite for Paris. Besides the obvious scale of what that would mean for her career, she would then return to a Stanford team that is building momentum this year in collegiate competition, accelerating the rebuild after some big graduations, transfers, and professionalizations since COVID.