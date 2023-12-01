2023 Minnesota Invitational: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2023 MINNESOTA INVITATIONAL

Day 3 of the 2023 Minnesota Invite has arrived. This morning’s session will feature prelims of the 100 fly, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 breast, and 100 back. Cal has pulled into the lead in team scoring for both men and women heading into today.

You can watch this morning’s action on YouTube:

There should be some really great racing today. We’ll see Cal star Destin Lasco, who won the 200 IM last night, take the stage in the men’s 100 back. Cal’s Isabelle Stadden, similarly, will be the favorite in the women’s 100 back heading into today’s action.

Minnesota’s Megan Van Berkom comes in as the heavy favorite in the women’s 400 IM, leading a very thin field. There are only 14 total swimmers entered in the women’s 400 IM this morning.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.46, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Arizona’s Julia Heimstead clocked the top time of the morning in the women’s 100 fly, speeding to a 52.07. Heimstead has already been a hair faster than that this season, having swum her career best of 51.99 about a month ago in a dual meet with USC. She wasn’t out the fastest in the field this morning, splitting 24.58 on the first 50, but she came home the fastest of anyone, splitting 27.49 on the 2nd 50.

Behind Heimstead, Cal was all over this event. Lizzy Cook and McKenna Stone were the next two swimmers in, going 52.33 and 52.55 respectively. The Golden Bears also saw Ava Chavez take 4th with a 52.69. Morgan Brophy and Rachel Klinker each made the top 8 as well, making it 5 total Cal swimmers in the ‘A’ final for tonight.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Cal’s Dare Rose led the way in the men’s 100 fly this morning, speeding to a season best of 45.60. It was a solid prelims swim for Rose, who has a career best of 44.75 in the event. He was just off the 2023 invited time for NCAAs, which was 45.57 last season. Rose was out fast, splitting 20.95 on the opening 50, then came home in 24.65.

Arizona had a good showing here as well, seeing Jadan Nabor take 2nd with a huge season best of 45.97. The Wildcats also had Orion Henderson (46.79), Tommy Palmer (47.35), and Hayden Ghufran (47.37) advance to the ‘A’ final.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin (Stanford) – 2018

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin (Cal) – 2015

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris (Harvard) – 2019

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty (Indiana) – 2018

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.36

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando (Georgia) – 2022

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.70

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: