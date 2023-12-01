Kate Douglass Chooses 100 Breast Battle on Day 3 of US Open; Ramadan Will Race 100 Fly

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 prelims heat sheets

After a sleepy day 1 of the 2023 US Open, day 2 heated up quickly with lots of best times and records falling in the evening session.

Day 3 has more big matchups in store, though one of the best of the meet in the 400 IM has been marred by athletes choosing other events. Alex Walsh, the #2 seed, dropped the race in spite of no other swims on Friday; Leah Smith, the #4 seed, dropped the race to focus on the 200 free; and #9 seed Ella Nelson dropped the race also without any other entries.

That still leaves the World Record holder Summer McIntosh against the Olympic silver medalist Emma Weyant, though based on form so far at this meet, McIntosh is the heavy favorite – she won the 400 free on Thursday in a new meet record of 3:59.42, while Weyant placed 11th in 4:12.06.

The highlight of the day will probably be the women’s 100 breast, where Olympic gold medalists Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby will square off for control of the event headed toward Paris. They’ll also face Kate Douglass, one of the best breaststrokers ever in yards, who will now have a chance to turn that into long course racing.

Other highlights from the heat sheets for non-scratches:

The defending NCAA Champion in the 100 fly, Youssef Ramadan of Virginia Tech, will swim his first fly race since a wrist injury earlier in the year. The Hokies have been cautious with his comeback, but he’s been swimming really well in freestyle races, so the form should be there.

of Virginia Tech, will swim his first fly race since a wrist injury earlier in the year. The Hokies have been cautious with his comeback, but he’s been swimming really well in freestyle races, so the form should be there. USC freshman Minna Abraham will get her first long course 200 free since a relay leadoff at Worlds in July for her native Hungary. Her long course best is 1:59.12, and she’s turned a lot of heads in yards so far this season.

will get her first long course 200 free since a relay leadoff at Worlds in July for her native Hungary. Her long course best is 1:59.12, and she’s turned a lot of heads in yards so far this season. NC State’s Abby Arens has been primarily a butterflier in the last two years, but in high school she was a North Carolina state breaststroke champion, and she was 5th at ACCs as a freshman in the 200 breast. The Wolfpack desperately need her to figure out breaststroke for the sake of their medley relays this season, and she’s chosen the 100 breast over the 100 fly on Friday. That’s huge.

has been primarily a butterflier in the last two years, but in high school she was a North Carolina state breaststroke champion, and she was 5th at ACCs as a freshman in the 200 breast. The Wolfpack desperately need her to figure out breaststroke for the sake of their medley relays this season, and she’s chosen the 100 breast over the 100 fly on Friday. That’s huge. Stanford standout freshman Caroline Bricker held on to all three of her entries on Friday: the 100 fly, 100 breast, and 400 IM. It’s likely that she’ll no-show at least one of those races, but Stanford head coach Greg Meehan has not shied away from triples in the past, so maybe she’ll go for it?

Top 20 Scratches on Friday Morning

Women’s 400 IM

Alex Walsh (#2 seed) drops the 400 IM and has no other races on Friday. She finished 2nd in the 200 IM on Thursday and still has the 200 breast yet to swim.

(#4 seed) drops the 400 IM to focus on the 200 free Ella Nelson (#9 seed) drops the 400 IM and has no other races on Friday. She has not yet swum at the meet, but still has an entry in the 200 breast.

(#9 seed) drops the 400 IM and has no other races on Friday. She has not yet swum at the meet, but still has an entry in the 200 breast. Grace Sheble (#13 seed) is out of the meet

Alicia Wilson (#16 seed) is out of the meet

Men’s 400 IM

Leon Marchand (#1 seed) is out of the meet

Kieran Smith (#18 seed) drops the 400 IM to focus on the 200 free, where he’s the top seed after winning the 400 free on Thursday.

Women’s 100 fly

Kate Douglass (#3 seed) drops the 100 fly to focus on the 100 breast, where a possible unconventional relay spot for Paris is on the line.

Abby Harter (#13 seed) drops the 100 fly and is out of the meet.

Tristen Ulett (#19 seed) drops the 100 fly and is out of the meet.

Men’s 100 fly

Eric Friese (#12 seed) drops the 100 fly and has no other races on Friday. He has not yet raced at the meet but still has an entry in the 100 free.

Luke Miller (#14 seed) drops the 100 fly and has no other races on Friday. He has not yet raced at the meet but still has an entry in the 100 free.

Arsenio Bustos (#17 seed) drops the 100 fly and has no other races on Friday. He has not yet raced at the meet but still has an entry in the 100 free. Both he and Miller swim for NC State, meaning the meet is local for them.

Women’s 200 free

Macky Hodges (#15 seed) drops the 200 free to focus on the 100 back, where she is the 61st seed.

Kelly Pash (#20 seed) drops the 200 free and is out of the meet.

Men’s 200 free

Lucas Henveaux (#8 seed) drops the 200 free and has no other races on Friday. He has not yet raced at the meet but still has an entry in the 100 free.

Jake Magahey (#16 seed) drops the 200 free and is out of the meet.

Women’s 100 breast

Mona McSharry (#3 seed) drops the 100 breast and is out of the meet.

Anastasia Gorbenko (#8 seed) drops the 100 breast to focus on the 400 IM, where she is the #4 seed.

Emma Weber (#11 seed) drops the 100 breast and is out of the meet

Nina Kucheran (#17 seed) drops the 100 breast and is out of the meet

Josie Panitz (#19 seed) drops the 100 breast and has no other races on Friday. She has not yet raced at the meet but still has an entry in the 200 breast.

Men’s 100 breast

Leon Marchand (#18 seed) is out of the meet.

Women’s 100 back

Catie DeLoof (#15 seed) drops the 100 back and is out of the meet.

Paige Hetrick (#20 seed) drops the 100 back and is out of the meet.

Men’s 100 back