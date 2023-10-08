Siobhan Haughey Smashes 52.02 Asian Record In 100 Free, #3 Performer All-Time

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Hong Kong’s Siobhan Haughey just put up the fastest 100m freestyle of her career to take gold on the final night of action in Berlin.

Competing on day 3 of the first stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, 25-year-old Haughey ripped a winning time of 52.02.

That saw the Olympic multi-medalist handily beat out both Cate Campbell of Australia and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden Campbell settled for silver over a second behind in a time of 53.26 while Sjostrom bagged bronze in 53.39.

As for Haughey, she opened in 25.08 and brought it home in 26.94 to establish a new World Cup series record. The previous standard stood at the 52.34 Campbell put on the books during the 2019 circuit.

Haughey’s best-ever outing entering this competition rested at the 52.17 she notched just over a week ago at the 2023 Asian Games. There in Hangzhou, Haughey split 25.16/27.01 to log a new Asian Record, so her swim this evening took down that mark by .15.

Her result this evening renders her the #4 performer in history with Paris 2024 less than one year away.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 100 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 51.71, 2017 Emma McKeon (AUS) – 51.96, 2021 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) – 52.02, 2023 Cate Campbell (AUS) – 52.03, 2018 Simone Manuel (USA) – 52.04, 2019

Haughey took the silver medal in this women’s 100m free event at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, hitting a result there of 52.27, a then-Asian record before she lowered it in Hangzhou.

Below is a split comparison from Haughey’s 3-fastest performances.

Haughey’s Asian Record Tonight Haughey’s Asian Record from 2023 Asian Games Haughey’s Asian Record from 2020 Olympic Games 25.08 25.16 25.10 26.94 27.01 27.17 52.02 52.17 52.27

Haughey already took bronze in the 400m free in Berlin a new Hong Kong Record of 4:05.30 and also nabbed the 200m free gold last night in a new World Cup Record of 1:55.10.