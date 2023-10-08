WATCH: Ruta Meilutyte Fires Off 29.56 50 Breast For New World Cup Record In Berlin

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Women’s 50 Breaststroke — Final

World Record: 29.16 — Ruta Meilutyte , Lithuania (2023)

, Lithuania (2023) World Cup Record: 30.23 — Eneli Jefimova, Estonia (2023)

World Junior Record: 29.30 — Benedetta Pilato, Italy (2021)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania) — 29.56 (World Cup record)

BRONZE: Dominika Sztandera (Poland) — 30.61

Ruta Meilutyte, the new 50 breaststroke world record holder, left nothing to chance during the race in Berlin. In the 100 breaststroke on Day 2, she was out fast at the 50 before fading down the stretch and falling from 1st at the 50 to 5th at the finish. But there was no fading here, as Meilutyte had a statement swim, crushing a 29.56 for the win and a new World Cup record.

Courtesy: SportMedia (via Twitter)

The swim shatters the World Cup record that Eneli Jefimova set hours earlier in the morning heats, lowering the mark by .67 seconds. It also ties Meilutyte with her 2013 self for 10th fastest performance all-time.

Women’s 50 Breast (LCM), Fastest Performances All-Time

Of the now top 11 performances of all-time, Meilutyte now owns six of the swims, more than half the list.

In July 2023, Meilutyte won the world title in both the 50 and 100 breaststroke. In the 50, she equalled the then-world record of 29.30 in the semifinals. Then, in the final, she broke the record outright, blazing a 29.16 to establish a new mark. She owns the 50 breaststroke world record in both LCM and SCM.