Matt Fallon Takes Down Cody Miller’s U.S. Open Record in 200 Breast (2:09.49)

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Matt Fallon secured a signature win on Saturday night, rallying from 7th place to 1st in the 200-meter breaststroke (2:09.49) to beat 31-year-old Cody Miller (2:09.84) and break the veteran’s U.S. Open meet record from 2019 (2:09.67) along the way.

Fallon, a 21-year-old UPenn junior, was within a couple seconds of his lifetime best from this summer with his winning time of 2:09.49. He also went from 7th to 1st during his personal-best 2:07.71 at U.S. Nationals in June, when he became the sixth-fastest American ever in the 200 breast. The next month, he became the first American man to medal in the 200 breast at an LCM World Championships since 2015 when he took bronze in 2:07.74.

Fallon also placed 5th in the 100 breast (59.92) on Friday night.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang (2023)

American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 2:09.67, Cody Miller (2019)

U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:15.99

Top 8:

Miller recorded his second sub-2:10 swim of the day at 2:09.84 after firing off a top-seeded 2:09.80 during prelims this morning, his fastest 200 breast performance since 2019. The two-time Olympic medalist at the Rio 2016 Games has been as fast as 2:08.98 back in 2019.

Josh Matheny, who had been leading in the front half of the race and tied with Fallon at the halfway point, finished 3rd in 2:10.49.

Louisville’s Denis Petrashov was 4th with a time of 2:10.61, clocking his fastest time since he went 2:10.07 at the Tokyo Olympics.