Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 U.S. Open: Cody Miller Throws Down 2:09.80 200 Breast for Top Seed, Fastest Since 2019

Comments: 6

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

2016 Olympic medalist Cody Miller threw down one of the best 200 breaststrokes of his career in the prelims of the 2023 US Open. 

Miller threw down a time of 2:09.80 to take the top seed out of prelims, marking the 5th fastest performance of his career and his fastest swim since 2019. His best time stands at a 2:08.98 from the 2019 Pro Swim Series stop in Bloomington. 

Cody Miller’s Top 5 200 Breast Performances: 

    1. 2:08.98, 2019 Pro Series – Bloomington
    2. 2:09.0, 2015 World Cup – Moscow
    3. 2:09.67, 2019 U.S. Open
    4. 2:09.71, 2015 Pro Series – Santa Clara
    5. 2:09.80, 2023 U.S. Open

With his performance, Miller is now the top American in this event for the 2023-2024 season. 

US Men’s 200 Breaststroke Rankings (Since September 1, 2023)

  1. Cody Miller – 2:09.80
  2. Matt Fallon – 2:09.86
  3. Nic Fink – 2:10.55
  4. Jake Foster – 2:10.71
  5. Jordan Willis – 2:12.07

For Miller, this swim marks a milestone in his effort to qualify for his second Olympic Team next summer. After qualifying for the 2016 Olympic Team in the 100 breaststroke and coming away from the Olympics with a bronze medal, Miller’s career hit a slump. Though he qualified for the 2017 World Championships, he was unable to win any medals individually. Since then, Miller has only been on one Team USA roster, representing the nation at the 2019 Pan American Games. 

At 31-years-old, Miller remains in the running to make the Olympic Team. However, he’ll still have many challenges to overcome, including a slew of young swimmers looking to make their impact on the Olympic stage like Matt Fallon and Jake Foster

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – HEATS

  • World Record: 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook (2022)
  • American Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)
  • U.S. Open Meet Record: 2:09.67, Cody Miller (2019)
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17, Josh Prenot (2016)
  • 2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:15.99

Top 8: 

  1. Cody Miller (SAND) – 2:09.80
  2. Matthew Fallon (UPN) – 2:09.86
  3. Will Licon (TXLA) & Chase Kalisz (SUN) – 2:12.39
  4. N/A
  5. Lyubomir Epitropov (TENN) – 2:12.42
  6. Josh Matheny (IU) – 2:12.48
  7. Jassen Yep (IU) – 2:12.83
  8. Denis Petrashov (UOFL) – 2:12.85

Cody Miller took the win in heat 6 with a time of 2:09.80, the fastest he’s swum since 2019. Miller’s personal best was recorded at the 2019 Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, where he hit the wall in a time of 2:08.98.

After breaking the 1-minute barrier in the 100 breaststroke for the first time yesterday, Penn’s Matt Fallon qualified 2nd in the 200 this morning (2:09.86). Last summer in Fukuoka, Fallon won the bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke in a time of 2:07.74. He owns a personal best of 2:07.71 from the World Championship Trials a month prior.

Will Licon and Chase Kalisz tied for the 3rd seed heading into tonight’s final, stopping the clock in 2:12.39.

 

In This Story

6
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

6 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joel
38 minutes ago

This is great news to wake up to. Good on him!

3
-2
Reply
Long Strokes
46 minutes ago

I think Cody will make the 2024 Olympic Team with Jake Foster!

5
-7
Reply
Queens
51 minutes ago

Congratulations on a great swim

3
-1
Reply
snailSpace
1 hour ago

Honestly, love that for him.

3
-1
Reply
Yaboi
1 hour ago

IU Miller/Matheny/Yep/Reich combo at trials will be devastating in the 200

5
-2
Reply
Dolphinbottle88
1 hour ago

HECK YEAH CODY

12
-1
Reply

About Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller

Nicole has been with SwimSwam since April 2020, as both a reporter and social media contributor. Prior to joining the SwimSwam platform, Nicole also managed a successful Instagram platform, amassing over 20,000 followers. Currently, Nicole is pursuing her B.S. in Biomedical Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. After competing for the swim …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!