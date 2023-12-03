2023 Minnesota Invitational: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2023 MINNESOTA INVITATIONAL

The final session of the 2023 Minnesota Invite is here. The action will be kicking off shortly, featuring finals of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay. Of course, the 1650 is a timed finals event, the slower heats of which were swum this afternoon. The fastest heat of the women’s and men’s miles will take place tonight in the finals session.

There’s lots of action heading our way in this session. Jack Alexy was excellent in prelims of the men’s 100 free this morning, clocking a 41.6. The NCAA ‘A’ cut stands at 41.50 this season, which means Alexy could get his NCAA qualification out of the way here tonight. Teammate Bjorn Seeliger, who boasts a personal best of 40.75, will also be in the mix tonight.

We’ll also be keeping a close eye on Cal’s Isabelle Stadden in the women’s 200 back. Stadden is the 14th-fastest yards 200 backstroker of all-time and she was awesome in the 100 back last night, taking half-a-second off her personal best. With her backstroke looking as good as ever this weekend, she could potentially have a big 200 back in store for us tonight.

Similarly, Cal’s Destin Lasco was under 1:40 in the men’s 200 back this morning. Lasco is the #3 200 backstroker all-time, having been as fast as 1:35.87 in his career. Arizona State’s Hubert Kos holds the top time in the NCAA this season with a 1:36.54, so we’ll see how close to that mark Lasco can get tonight.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 15:03.31, Katie Ledecky (Stanford) – 2017

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 16:13.73

RESULTS:

Katie McCarthy (Minnesota) – 16:11.89 Alexandra Bastone (Harvard) – 16:20.99 Eliot Kennedy (Minnesota) – 16:27.36 Tessa Mock (Pitt) – 16:37.24 Ava Sutphin (Arizona) – 16:39.52 Kathryn Hazle (Cal) – 16:41.06 Abby Licht (Pitt) – 16:41.68 Piper Wood Prince (Harvard) – 16:49.93

The women’s 1650 was a really exciting race through the first half. Minnesota freshman Katie McCarthy, Harvard first year Alexandra Bastone, and Minnesota Junior Eliot Kennedy were locked in a very tight race. Right around the halfway point, Kennedy started to fade and not long after, McCarthy really began to break away from the pack. McCarthy tore to a new personal best of 16:11.89, taking over 7 seconds off her previous best. Additionally, her timed was almost two seconds under the time it took to earn an invite to NCAAs last season, which means the freshman may have locked up her NCAA qualification here tonight as well.

Bastone, also in her first semester of collegiate swimming, ripped a huge career best tonight. her time of 16:20.99 was over 27 seconds under her previous best of 16:48.47, which she had just swum in March of this year.

For Kennedy, her final time of 16:27.36 was off her personal best of 16:18.98 but she was more than 4 seconds faster than the 16:31.74 she swam at this meet last year.

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 14:12.08, Bobby Finke (Florida) – 2020

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 14:53.54

RESULTS:

Bar Soloveychik (Minnesota) – 15:00.56 Shane Washart (Harvard) – 15:10.81 Jack Meehan (Cal) – 15:11.92 Chris Nagy (Minnesota) – 15:12.53 Tyler Kopp (Cal) – 15:13.90 William Christenson (Minnesota) – 15:15.57 Noah Brune (Harvard) – 15:26.06 Cole Kuster (Harvard) – 15:28.38

Minnesota’s Bar Soloveychik roared to victory in the men’s mile tonight, swimming a 15:00.86. It was a very solid mid-season 1650 for Soloveychik, who has a personal best of 14:50.93 in the event. He was incredibly consistent tonight, splitting 24.45 and 26.98 on the first pair of 50s, then going 27s the rest of the way, until the final 50, when he came home in 25.25.

Harvard had another strong performance in the mile, seeing Shane Washart clock a 15:10.81 for 2nd. Washart holds a personal best of 14:47.51 in the event.

Jack Meehan out of Cal picked up a 3rd place finish with a 15:11.92. Meehan was the closest to his personal best out of the top 3 finishers. He holds a career best of 15:03.27.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.94

RESULTS:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016

(Cal) – 2016 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (Stanford) – 2017

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

RESULTS:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

RESULTS:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:46.91, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

RESULTS:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:48.54, Kate Dewelley (Stanford) – 2012

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:55.92

RESULTS:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:42.57

RESULTS: