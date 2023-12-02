2023 Minnesota Invitational: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2023 MINNESOTA INVITATIONAL

The final day of the 2023 Minnesota Invite has arrived. It’s been a fun weekend of racing and we’ll close today with some more exciting swims. This morning’s session will feature prelims of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly. There will also be the 1650 free today, which is a timed finals event and will begin this afternoon at 3:40 local time.

After a stellar 100 back last night in which she posted a huge personal best, Cal’s Isabelle Stadden could have something incredible in store in the 200 back today. Stadden is the 14th-fastest yards 200 backstroker of all-time with her career best of 1:48.75. She dropped half a second in the 100 back yesterday, so if she’s able to drop in the 200 today she’ll almost certainly move up the rankings.

Similarly, Cal’s Desting Lasco, the 3rd-fastest yards 200 backstroker of all-time, will be in action today as well. His personal best of 1:35.87 sits just 0.14 seconds off the NCAA and American Records, which are held by Ryan Murphy at 1:35.73. The leading time in the NCAA so far this season is a 1:36.54, which Arizona State’s Hubert Kos clocked about two weeks ago.

We’ll get to see the Cal sprint duo of Jack Alexy and Bjorn Seeliger in action in the men’s 100 free as well today. Both men have career bests under 41 seconds, as Seeliger has been 40.75 and Alexy 40.88.

Following her win in the w0men’s 100 fly yesterday, Arizona’s Julia Heimstead will take on the 200 fly today. Heimstead swam a tough double today, racing both the 100 fly and 200 free with just the 400 IM in between. Today, she’ll be able to focus her energy on the 200 fly. She enters the 200 fly as the top seed with her season best of 1:55.50.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:47.24, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:53.94

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Isabelle Stadden (Cal) – 1:52.81 Mia Motekaitis (Cal) – 1:53.97 Claire Jansen (Pitt) – 1:56.26 Indy Jongman (Minnesota) – 1:57.08 Kate Hazlett (Harvard) – 1:57.68 Paula Rodriguez (Minnesota) – 1:57.72 Elizabeth Jacobs (Minnesota) – 1:57.81 Molly Hamlin (Harvard) – 1:58.07

Following her electric performance in the 100 back last night, Cal’s Isabelle Stadden posted the top time of the morning in the women’s 200 back, swimming a 1:52.81. She was consistent in her splitting this morning, going 26.26 on the first 50, then splitting 28.62, 28.78, and 29.15 respectively on the remaining 50s.

Cal teammate Mia Motekaitis clocked a 1:53.97 for 2nd this morning. That swim comes in just off her career best performance of 1:53.18, which she swam at the Pac-12 Championships in February of this year. She was actually out a tick faster than Stadden this morning, splitting 54.87 on the first 100 to Stadden’s 54.88.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy (Cal) – 2016

(Cal) – 2016 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:40.62

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Cal star Destin Lasco wasted no time in the 200 back this morning, putting up a sub-1:40 performance to leave no doubt he would be the top seed going into tonight’s final. We can expect an even faster performance from Lasco, who holds a personal best of 1:35.87, tonight. This morning, he actually negative split his race, going 49.78 on the first 100, then coming home in 49.63. Once again, Arizona State’s Hubert Kos currently leads the NCAA with a 1:36.54, so we’ll see if Lasco can get under that mark tonight in finals.

Harvard’s Gunnar Grant had an excellent swim for 2nd this morning, swimming a 1:41.39. He was out faster than Lasco, splitting 49.30 on the opening 100, then came home in 52.09.

Behind Lasco, Cal was on fire in the 200 back, putting 4 more swimmers into the ‘A’ final. Freshman Keaton Jones popped a 1:41.40 for 3rd place. Meanwhile, Ziyad Saleem was out the fastest of anyone, swimming a blistering 48.90 on the first 100. He ended up fading a bit, but still managed a 4th-place finish with a 1:41.85.

Kai Crews (1:42.49) and Colby Mefford (1:43.16) also made the ‘A’ final for Cal, finishing 5th and 6th respectively.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 45.56, Simone Manuel (Stanford) – 2017

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 48.37

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Eloise Riley (Cal) and Hannah Cornish (Minnesota) both put up big season bests en route to being the only two swimmers to go under 49 seconds this morning in the women’s 100 free. Riley was out a touch faster than Cornish, splitting 23.58 on the opening 50 to Cornish’s 23.79. Both swimmers were fairly close to their personal bests in the event. Cornish has been 48.21 before, while Riley holds a career mark of 48.40.

Ball State’s Payton Kelly continues to roll in the women’s sprint events. After qualifying for the ‘A’ final of the 50 free on Thursday, Kelly has done so again, taking 5th this morning with a 49.49. She tied for 5th with Minnesota freshman Morgan Thomas.

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 39.90, Caeleb Dressel (Florida) – 2018

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.50

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 42.32

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Cal has without question one of the top sprint groups, if not the top sprint group, in the NCAA currently and it was on full display this morning in prelims of the men’s 100 free. The Golden Bears put a whopping 6 swimmers into the ‘A’ final and, for what it’s worth, the 9th-place finisher was Cal’s Trent Frandson, who clocked a 43.72.

Leading the way was junior Jack Alexy, who swam a very speedy prelims time of 41.63. Alexy, who boasts a personal best of 40.88, was just off the NCAA ‘A’ standard of 41.50, which he’ll surely be trying to pick up tonight in finals. Teammate Bjorn Seeliger, the other half of what is possibly the best 1-2 sprint free duo in college swimming right now, came in 2nd with a 42.61. That swim was a bit more off for Seeliger, who has been as fast as 40.75 in his career. Nonetheless, he finished in 2nd and will have a chance to make a run at that ‘A’ cut of 41.50 tonight as well.

Cal had another swimmer go under 43 seconds this morning, as Matthew Jensen touched 3rd with a 42.84. Jensen was within a second of his career best, which stands at 42.o1 from March of this year.

Robin Hanson swam a 43.37 for 4th, while Dylan Hawk was 5th in 43.38, giving Cal the top 5 finishers from this morning. Freshman Roman Jones clocked a 43.71 for 8th place, coming in a little over half a second off his personal best of 43.17.

Pitt’s Stephan Goncharov and Harvard’s David Greeley tied for 6th with a 43.46 this morning.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 2:01.29, Kate Douglass (Virginia) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:05.73

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 2:09.68

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:46.91, Leon Marchand (Arizona State) – 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:51.09

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:52.94

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:48.54, Kate Dewelley (Stanford) – 2012

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.86

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:55.92

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

NCAA Record: 1:37.35, Jack Conger (Texas) – 2017

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.16

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:42.57

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: