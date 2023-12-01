2023 Minnesota Invitational – Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2023 Minnesota Invitational

The penultimate night of the 2023 Minnesota Invite is set to kick off at 6pm (CT) in Minneapolis. Tonight’s session will feature the 100 butterfly, 400 IM, 200 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke, and 400 medley relay.

Heading into the third night of finals, California holds the lead for both the men and the women in the team scoring.

Cal juniors Robin Hanson (1:33.81) and Jack Alexy (1:33.83) will highlight tonight’s 200 freestyle final. Separated by just 0.02 this morning, the two will swim side-by-side in the championship final. The swim by Alexy this morning represented a big personal best, eclipsing his previous marker of 1:35.52 from 2019.

2023 Fukuoka World Champion Dare Rose will swim in lane 4 of the 100 butterfly final. He recorded a time of 45.60 this morning, which is less than a second away from his 44.75 best time from the 2023 NCAA Championships.

The Cal backstroke group will be on full display in tonight’s session, with Isabelle Stadden (51.67) and Destin Lasco (44.91) claiming the top seeds in the 100 backstroke this morning. Lasco was nearly a full second faster than he was in prelims last year (45.74), and almost as fast as he was in finals (44.88).

Arizona claimed two top seeds during this morning’s prelim session: Julia Heimstead in the 100 fly and Ryan Foote in the 100 breast.

You can watch tonight’s session on YouTube:

WOMEN’S 100-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 48.46, Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.69

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.20

MEN’S 100-YARD FLY – FINAL

NCAA Record: 42.80, Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.64

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.57

WOMEN’S 400-YARD IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:54.60, Ella Eastin, Stanford (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 4:11.36

MEN’S 400-YARD IM – FINAL

NCAA Record: 3:28.82, Leon Marchand , Arizona State (2023)

, Arizona State (2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:38.90

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 3:42.99

WOMEN’S 200-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:39.10, Missy Franklin, Cal (2015)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.84

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:45.31

MEN’S 200-YARD FREE – FINAL

NCAA Record: 1:29.15, Dean Farris, Harvard (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:31.74

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 1:32.85

WOMEN’S 100-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 55.73, Lilly King, Indiana (2019)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.02

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 59.73

MEN’S 100-YARD BREAST – FINAL

NCAA Record: 49.69, Ian Finnerty, Indiana (2018)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 51.10

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 51.90

WOMEN’S 100-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh , Virginia (2023)

, Virginia (2023) 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.88

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 52.36

MEN’S 100-YARD BACK – FINAL

NCAA Record: 43.35, Luca Urlando, Georgia (2022)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 44.71

2023 NCAA Invited Time: 45.70

WOMEN’S 400-YARD MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 3:21.80 — Virginia (G. Walsh, A. Walsh, K. Douglass, A. Canny) (2023)

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 3:31.38

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 3:33.48

MEN’S 400-YARD MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS