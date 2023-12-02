Torri Huske Takes Down Claire Curzan’s U.S. Open Meet Record in 100 Fly (56.21)

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

A day after setting two lifetime bests in the 200-meter IM (2:09.10) and 50 freestyle (24.41), Torri Huske continued her streak of fast swimming with a new U.S. Open meet record in the 100 butterfly.

Huske, 20, beat former Stanford teammate Claire Curzan (56.76) by more than half a second with a winning time of 56.21, slicing four-tenths off Curzan’s previous U.S. Open meet record of 56.61 from 2020.

While Huske was slightly off lifetime best (and American record) of 55.64 from last year’s World Championships win, she was four-tenths quicker than her bronze medal performance at Worlds this year. Her time tonight would have earned her silver behind Zhang Yufei (56.12). It’s another encouraging sign for Huske, who’s taking an Olympic redshirt year at Stanford this season to prepare for 2024.

“It’s good for now,” Huske said after her victory.

WOMEN’S 100-METER BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Top 8:

Torri Huske (AAC) — 56.21 *Championship Record* Claire Curzan (TAC) — 56.76 Gretchen Walsh (UVA) — 56.85 Beata Nelson (WISC) — 58.55 Katerine Savard (TQ) — 58.59 Lillie Nordmann (UN) — 58.91 Leah Shackley (BRY) — 58.99 Farida Osman (CAL) — 59.34

Huske took the race out hard, opening faster than world record pace with a 25.81. She couldn’t match Sarah Sjostrom‘s pace on the back 50-meters, but her 30.40 split was enough to get her the win ahead of her U.S national teammates Curzan and Gretchen Walsh.

Walsh was 2nd at the 50-meter mark in 26.23 with Curzan running 3rd in 26.54. Curzan got the better of Walsh on the back half of the race, out-splitting her by four-tenths. Curzan hit the wall at 56.76, just off the 56.61 she swam in June at U.S. Nationals. Walsh rounded out the podium with a 3rd place finish in 56.85.