Kate Douglass Outduels Lilly King, Breaks U.S. Open Meet Record in 200 Breast (2:21.87)

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kate Douglass outdueled Lilly King in the 200 breaststroke on Saturday night, in the process taking down Emily Escobedo‘s U.S. Open meet record from 2019 (2:22.00) with her winning time of 2:21.87.

King was first at the 50, .11 seconds of Douglass, but she ended up finishing more than two seconds behind her in 2:23.98. It mirrored their results from the 2023 World Championships this summer, when Douglass won silver in the event (2:21.23) and King placed 4th (2:22.25).

It was the fourth-fastest performance ever for Douglass, 22, who has been as fast as 2:21.22 at U.S. Nationals in June. King, 26, owns a lifetime best of 2:19.92 from her silver-medal effort at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago. King was disqualified from the 100 breast on Friday morning.

It was the third win of the week for Douglass, who picked up 1st-place finishes in the 200 IM (2:08.46) and 50 free (24.38) on Thursday night. The latter time also marked a new U.S. Open meet record. She added a 4th-place finish in the 100 breast (1:07.37) on Friday.

Douglass is currently training at the University of Virginia leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympics. She decided to turn pro after her senior year last season instead of use her fifth year of NCAA eligibility this season. Douglass is the fastest swimmer in the history of the 200-yard breast, having blazed a 2:01.29 at the 2023 NCAA Championships in March.

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: 2:17.55, Evgeniia Chikunova (2023)

American Record: 2:19.59, Rebecca Soni (2012)

U.S. Open Meet Record: 2:22.00 Emily Escobedo (2019)

(2019) U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38, Rebecca Soni (2009)

2024 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:31.69

Top 8:

Kate Douglass — 2:21.87 Lilly King — 2:23.98 Kotryna Tetrekova — 2:24.22 Alex Walsh — 2:25.39 Ella Nelson — 2:25.98 Marina Garcia Urzainqui — 2:27.15 Katja Pavicevic — 2:29.51 Lydia Jacoby — 2:32.81

Placing 3rd was Lithuanian swimmer Kotryna Teterekova, who clocked a 2:24.22.