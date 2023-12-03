Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hubi Kos Details Growth in Yards Swimming with Bowman & ASU Training Group

Comments: 1

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • November 29-December 2, 2023
  • Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Long Course Meters (50 meters)
  • Start Times
    • Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
    • Finals: 6 PM (ET)
  • Psych Sheets
  • Live Results
  • Live Stream Info

After putting up stellar performances at the GAC 2 weeks ago at the NC State Invite, world champ Hubi Kos is back in Greensboro getting some solid LCM reps in. The ASU sophomore described the strides he’s made both in training and racing since moving to Tempe.

1
Alex Wilson
1 hour ago

Congratulations! Excellent interview!

4
0
