Hubi Kos Details Growth in Yards Swimming with Bowman & ASU Training Group

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
- Finals: 6 PM (ET)
After putting up stellar performances at the GAC 2 weeks ago at the NC State Invite, world champ Hubi Kos is back in Greensboro getting some solid LCM reps in. The ASU sophomore described the strides he’s made both in training and racing since moving to Tempe.
Congratulations! Excellent interview!