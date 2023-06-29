National Champ Matt Fallon Becomes #6 American All-Time In The 200 Breast With 2:07.71

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

On his way to a national title in the men’s 200 breaststroke, Matt Fallon blitzed a new personal best of 2:07.71. With that time, Fallon became the sixth-fastest American in history, passing Andrew Wilson. Fallon previously stood at #7 on the list, courtesy of his 2:07.91 at 2022 U.S. Nationals. This swim marks a two-tenth drop for him.

It also would have earned him silver at the 2022 World Championships. No American man has medaled at long-course Worlds in this event since 2015.

All-Time Top U.S. Performers, 200 Breaststroke

Josh Prenot — 2:07.17 (2016) Kevin Cordes — 2:07.41 (2017) Eric Shanteau — 2:07.42 (2009) Nic Fink — 2:07.55 (2021) Will Licon — 2:07.62 (2019) Matt Fallon — 2:07.71 (2023) Andrew Wilson — 2:07.77 (2019)

Fallon employed his usual race strategy of back-halfing the race. He launched into action at the 100-meter mark, splitting 32.06 on the third 50 to go from sixth to first. It was the fastest third 50 split in the field by over a second. He was also fastest in the field on the last 50, splitting 33.19.

Split Comparison, Matt Fallon 2022 vs. 2023

2023 U.S. Trials 2022 U.S. Nationals 50 29.90 30.40 100 1:02.46 (32.56) 1:03.41 (33.01) 150 1:34.52 (32.06) 1:35.43 (32.02) 200 2:07.71 (33.19) 2:07.91 (32.48)

Improving his front half of the race is actually what made the difference for Fallon here in Indianapolis. Compared to his swim in Irvine at Nationals, he didn’t let the field get too far away from him in the first 100 meters. He was almost a second ahead of his lifetime best pace at the 100.

His third 50 splits are separated by just four-hundredths. He was more than half a second slower at Trials on the last 50 than he was at Nationals. However, his front speed had done the job for him, and gave him enough room to get to the wall in a new best.

This is also a big swim for Fallon outside the time. It’s been an up and down year for him. He missed the 2022 U.S. Trials due to UPenn’s exam schedule, so he didn’t compete for a spot on the Worlds team. Then this year, he injured his back during in-water training, which caused him to miss 2023 NCAAs.

But he’s shown that he’s back on form and will race at his first World Championships in Fukuoka next month.