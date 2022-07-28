Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Matt Fallon Swims 2:07.91 200 Breaststroke; #7 American of All-Time

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

US National Teamer Matt Fallon swam a personal best time of 2:07.91 in the men’s 200 breaststroke tonight at US Nationals in Irvine, California. That time makes Fallon the #7 American in the event ever.

All-Time Top US Performers

  1. Josh Prenot, 2:07.17
  2. Kevin Cordes, 2:07.41
  3. Eric Shanteau, 2:07.42
  4. Nic Fink, 2:07.55
  5. Will Licon, 2:07.62
  6. Andrew Wilson, 2:07.77
  7. Matt Fallon, 2:07.91

Notably, Will Licon was also in the race tonight. Licon swam a 2:09.13 to finish fifth.

Fallon came into the meet with a personal best time of 2:08.91 which he swam at last summer’s Wave II Olympic Trials. Fallon sat at #10 in US All-Time Top performers coming into the meet but now passes up Brendan Hansen, Charlie Swanson, and Daniel Roy.

Fallon a rising sophomore at UPenn did not compete at the 2022 US International Team Trials in April due to a conflicting schedule with Penn’s final exam schedule. At that meet, Charlie Swanson and Nic Fink tied for the win in a 2:08.84. This means that if Fallon had swam this time tonight at Trials, he would have qualified for the US 2022 Worlds team.

Notably, Fallon’s time tonight would have won a silver medal at 2022 Worlds. Australia’s Zac Stubblety-Cook, who is the world record holder in the event, won gold at Worlds in a 2:07.07.  Nic Fink was the highest American finisher in the event swimming a 2:09.05 for fifth.

In addition to Fallon’s swim tonight, Jake Foster swam a best time of 2:09.00 to finish second. That time moves him to be the #13 American in the event all-time. AJ Pouch also swam a best time of 2:09.07, making him the #14 American in the event of all-time.

1
Nostradamus
11 minutes ago

Fallon American record 2023

